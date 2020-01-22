Gwyneth Paltrow Bares Toned Abs in Bra Top at L.A. Screening of New Netflix Show Goop Lab

Gwyneth Paltrow was all smiles (and abs!) on the red carpet last night!

On Tuesday, the Politician actress, 47, attended a screening in Los Angeles for her new Netflix show, The Goop Lab, which sees Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop, partnering with the streaming giant for an unscripted docu-series.

Paltrow wore a white crop top and a pair of matching, wide-legged pants to the event, which husband Brad Falchuk also attended.

The mom of two smiled for the cameras as she stood surrounded by a pink floral arrangement, which matched the feminine marketing campaign presented thus far for the new series, which debuts on Friday.

On the streaming show, Paltrow and her team at Goop continue to delve into the “unregulated” side of health.

The six-part show will cover everything from energy healing, psychedelics and cold therapy to psychic mediums, anti-aging and orgasms.

“What we try to do at Goop is explore ideas that may seem out there or too scary,” Goop chief content officer Elise Loehnen says in the trailer, before Paltrow — who co-hosts the series with Loehnen — asks, “Are you guys ready to go out in the field and make a ruckus?”

Netflix said in a press release that the series will feature “doctors, researchers, alternative health practitioners and other experts in mental, physical, spiritual and sexual health.”

In the poster for The Goop Lab, Paltrow poses in what appears to be a vagina alongside the show’s tagline: “Reach new depths.”

Paltrow previously said that she sees Goop as “trailblazers.”

“We’re going to write about s— that people haven’t heard of,” she said. “… I’m so happy to suffer those slings and arrows, because if you look at the culture from then to now, people are so curious.”

She added: “It’s so beautiful to see people feeling empowered by natural solutions or ancient modalities alongside science and medicine.”

Goop Lab is available to stream on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24.