Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple, 16, Model in New Goop G. Label Photo Shoot by Brad Falchuk

The Goop founder figured out a safe way to shoot the new collection campaign from home — thanks to a little help from her husband and daughter

Gwyneth Paltrow's latest G. Label fashion shoot was a family affair!

The Goop founder, 47, recently launched the new July Core Collection of her lifestyle brand's clothing line, G. Label, thanks to a little help from her famous family.

Since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has everyone hunkered down at home, Paltrow enlisted her TV producer husband of almost two years, Brad Falchuk, to step in as photographer, and her 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin, to model alongside her for the gorgeous campaign.

The mother-daughter look-alike duo matched in denim pieces, with Paltrow wearing a pair of "sexy, throwback" that she calls her "obsession," while Apple donned the as they held hands for a photo taken in the backyard.

"We made both of these retro styles out of vintage-soft denim that’s got a bit of stretch but still holds you in. The jeans are ’90s, the skirt is straight out of the ’70s, and the looks are as enduring as it gets," Paltrow says of the two looks. "Heels, sandals, or barefoot like my daughter, Apple — you can wear them with anything."

Paltrow modeled the rest of the collection, which includes army-green classics, easy tees and new updates to everyday basics, throughout her Hamptons home."It’s what G. Label does best. Pieces that feel comfortable but look really cool and elegant," the founder says in a press release about the new launch.

She calls the "fantastic" and "flattering" that makes a great base layer underneath anything. And brought back two favorites, the , which she said designer Jennifer Meyer "demanded" she make in black and another fan-favorite, the , which was remade in an ivory cashmere-silk.

Over the weekend, Paltrow and Apple, whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Martin, posed for a swimsuit-clad selfie. “Summer with my 🍎," she captioned the shot.

The proud mom shared another rare snap of Apple on Instagram to wish her a happy 16th birthday in May.

"I can't believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl," Paltrow wrote alongside the photos on Instagram. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades."

She added, "I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times."

Paltrow and Martin also share a 14-year-old son, Moses, who also celebrated a birthday during quarantine.