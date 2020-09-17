Gwyneth Paltrow Partners with Anti-Wrinkle Injectable She Began Using 'a Few Years Ago'

The beauty and wellness guru is opening up about her decision to try the wrinkle-reducing injectable, Xeomin

Gwyneth Paltrow's getting into injectables.

While the Goop founder, 47, favors a clean, organic lifestyle, she's previously said she'd be willing to "try anything" when it comes to anti-wrinkle treatments. When she discovered Xeomin — a cosmetic injectable that smoothes fine lines using a uniquely purified formula that removes unnecessary proteins — Paltrow knew it was a match made in heaven.

"Finding highly purified and proven products is so important. That’s one of the many reasons I started using Xeomin a few years ago," Paltrow, who is partnering with Xeomin on her first-ever medical aesthetics campaign, said.

“For me, beauty is about deepening happiness versus trying to chase youth,” the beauty and wellness guru added. “And it’s no secret that I’m an open book when it comes to trying new beauty regimens, but I want to know what’s in a product before putting anything into my body.

Paltrow's campaign will emphasize the notion that women shouldn't be ashamed of taking time for self-care and allowing themselves to do treatments that make them feel great.

"Like Gwyneth, more and more of my patients tell me they don’t want to look different – they just want the outside to reflect how they feel on the inside. Xeomin, which is backed by science, helps give their frown lines a smoother appearance," said Dr. Julius Few, founder of The Few Institute for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in a release.