The spinoff of Paltrow’s infamous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle will be available for purchase on June 1

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian Team Up on Goop's Cheeky 'This Smells Like My Pooshy' Candle

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian Team Up on Goop's Cheeky Show Me Your Pooshy Candle https://goopinc.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/CommunicationsTeam/EjsnnB98kitGmZ2j4B2q3LkBQF0qzAqqXkODlAVqvS5P9w?e=dF0Avb

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian Team Up on Goop's Cheeky Show Me Your Pooshy Candle https://goopinc.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/CommunicationsTeam/EjsnnB98kitGmZ2j4B2q3LkBQF0qzAqqXkODlAVqvS5P9w?e=dF0Avb

Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow are teaming up for a very special collaboration!

Paltrow, who founded lifestyle brand goop in 2008, and Kardashian, who launched the mega-popular Poosh in 2019, recently joined forces to launch a spinoff of the Politician actress' famous "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dubbed "This Smells Like My Pooshy," the black gardenia-scented candle is made in small batches with goop's longtime collaborator Heretic Parfum, and offers top notes of geranium, green pepper, and timur berry; heart notes of tiare, ylang-ylang absolute, and honeysuckle; and vetiver and oakmoss base notes.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian Team Up on Goop's Cheeky Show Me Your Pooshy Candle https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/goopinc.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/CommunicationsTeam/Eo-fjUxxAdhEj1DamJ43wIoBcwBdDY0JwmXGPhBbN1vI3Q?e=jA9Wz7__;!!Ivohdkk!nzS2CYjGl5Fa2NUfN86uMYtfR6bDsMzSX2xwNBL0OskK5s71YqYVkY_0DLMCRIfZ0ssxFNgpQxnclazHiNY$ Credit: Goop x Poosh

It's also available in two sizes, a votive ($20) and a 10-ounce ($75), and will be available for purchase on both goop and Poosh on the evening of June 1 — the same night Paltrow, 49, will appear on the new episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An interview between Paltrow and Karadashian, 43, on The goop Podcast will also go live on June 2.

"The goop x Poosh collaboration is not just about a candle – there's a deeper message: the importance of women supporting women," read a news release. "Paltrow and Kardashian are adamant that female entrepreneurs shouldn't be pitted against one another and that there is room for everyone at the table."

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Feels Most Like Herself When She's Not Wearing Makeup

While this is the first collaboration between the reality star — who recently wed Travis Barker in a lavish Italian wedding ceremony in Portofino in May — and the Oscar-winning actress, Paltrow is no stranger to putting out buzzworthy products.