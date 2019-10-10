Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her ‘Ambition Has Been Unleashed’ as She Poses Topless in Suspenders

Image zoom Zoey Grossman

As an actress, author, businesswoman and mom of two, Gwyneth Paltrow knows a thing or two about ambition — and she’s giving Goop the credit!

Speaking with ELLE for the magazine’s annual Women in Hollywood issue, The Politician star, 47, opened up about the impact of her lifestyle brand (which started as a weekly newsletter in 2008 and soon morphed into a multimillion-dollar company that sells makeup, skincare, clothing and wellness products).

“In the ’90s, when I was coming up, it was a very male-dominated field,” she told the outlet. “You used to hear, ‘That actress is so ambitious,’ like it was a dirty word.” But now, with Goop, Paltrow says her “ambition has been unleashed.”

Paltrow took a hiatus from acting to focus on Goop, but is back in front of the camera these days, thanks in part to a push from The Politician producers Ryan Murphy and her husband, Brad Falchuk, who were “like a dog with a bone,” she said.

Image zoom Zoey Grossman

RELATED: Dakota Johnson ‘Loved’ Celebrating Her 30th Birthday with Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow: Source

Falchuk, 48, commended Paltrow’s performance in the political comedy in speaking with ELLE.

“The reaction of most people in our lives who have seen the show is, ‘Screw you for not doing this more,'” he said.

Still, the producer (who wed Paltrow in September 2018) admittedly cut some of his wife’s lines to accommodate her busy schedule. He said, “She’d show me a giant chunk of her dialogue and be like, ‘I have a board meeting in two days. Please don’t make me do this.'”

Image zoom Zoey Grossman

Since the show launched on Netflix last month, fans have tried to compare Paltrow to the character she plays (Georgia Hobart) — but her close friend Kate Hudson dismisses these comparisons.

“Anybody who thinks that someone as successful as Gwyneth has just been floating around in caftans all day is just being rude,” Hudson, 40, told the magazine. “I’m way more like that than Gwyneth — I really do throw crystals around.”

Paltrow’s ELLE spread comes just days after she celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Falchuk.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Admits Her Husband Had to ‘Convince’ Her to Act Again: I Have a ‘Big Day Job’

The couple were spotted at a Long Island beach for a low-key outing and enjoyed the sunny day as they strolled the shoreline on Sept. 29.

Paltrow kept it casual in a white T-shirt with a shark printed on the front, black shorts and a pair of neon, multi-colored sneakers. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Matching his wife, Falchuk wore a white T-shirt with the sleeves rolled up, gray shorts and a pair of neon yellow sneakers. The producer-director also wore sunglasses.

For Paltrow’s 47th birthday a few days earlier, the Pose producer posted a lengthy message on Instagram, calling her “the greatest human being ever.”

Image zoom Getty Images

“She’s not perfect — her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn’t that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings,” he began the caption.

“Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her — blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too. Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world,” Falchuk continued.

“She’s a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she’s their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does. She’s endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that. Happy birthday, Love. I know I’m not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you,” he wrote.