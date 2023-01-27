Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Admits She Uses Her Under-Eye Masks During Meetings: 'Sorry Not Sorry'

It doesn't matter what's happening or who's watching — Gwyneth Paltrow will have her eye masks on.

The actress and Goop founder took to her Instagram Story on Friday to see what her 8.2 million followers were curious about or wanted to ask her.

In the anonymous-for-viewers "Ask me a question" box, Paltrow received a query from a fan who was unsure how to use one of her skincare products.

The fan asked, "When are you supposed to use the new goop eye masks?"

To which Paltrow hilariously replied, "You can use the masks as part of an everyday routine, and also anytime you need an instant pick-me-up–I use them in the morning while drinking my coffee, during meetings (SORRY NOT SORRY), or before a party."

If you didn't catch that, Paltrow said she sports her GOOPGENES Lift + Depuff Eye Masks while in meetings! It's good to be the boss!

To respond to the question, Paltrow used a video of herself sitting at her desk with lush California scenery visible out the window behind her. The actress is, in some clips, deep in thought, while in others, talking to people on her computer. Everything is done, of course, with her crescent-shaped masks tucked perfectly underneath her eyes, sometimes patting them to make sure they stay stuck in place.

This hilarious moment comes after the star's look-alike daughter, Apple Martin, made her Fashion Week debut at Chanel in Paris.

Paltrow claimed, "Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she'd be a Chanel girl. It happened today!"

Apple Martin. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Martin wore a signature Chanel black-and-white checked dress-and-blazer ensemble when she sat front row next to Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton.

However, even though Martin and Paltrow look like carbon copies of each other, Martin doesn't share the same holistic beliefs as her mother. Paltrow claims that Martin "does not want my advice whatsoever on anything." Martin seconded that statement on social media in November 2021, saying her health-guru mom has been "on a cleanse since the day she was born."

Paltrow and her daughter still share a sense of style, telling PEOPLE in 2021 that Apple "borrows from [her] closet" when she needs to grab an outfit that will impress.