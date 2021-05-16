Gwyneth Paltrow Recreates '90s Tom Ford Suit for Addison Rae and Gives Her Advice About Fame

Addison Rae got a taste of the 1990s fashion thanks to Gwyneth Paltrow.

During YouTube's first-ever Beauty Fest, which premiered on Friday, the 20-year-old TikTok star sat down with the Goop founder, 48, and the two bonded over their love for the fashion from the '90s.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I personally love the '90s, of course, so I'm definitely thrilled that they are making a comeback," said Paltrow.

"I'm not gonna lie, I definitely take a lot of my inspiration from the 90s and you've had some really iconic looks," Rae told the Oscar winner.

After the ladies looked back on some of Paltrow's memorable looks from that decade, the mom of two gave Rae a surprise "ultimate '90s makeover" inspired by Paltrow's iconic red Gucci suit by Tom Ford that she wore for the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.

As Rae modeled the outfit, Paltrow raved about the social media star's look. "Oh my goodness, you look amazing," she told Rae about the ensemble from Paltrow's G Label. "This is really spectacular. I have to say. It's really stunning."

"I love it. I loved it on you, so being able to wear it is really exciting," said Rae.

Addison Rae, Gwyneth Paltrow Addison Rae, Gwyneth Paltrow | Credit: Derek Blasberg/YouTube; Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

Later in the segment, Rae, who boasts over 80 million followers on TikTok, asked Paltrow if she had any advice on dealing with fame at a young age.

"I don't envy you that you're so famous now in the days of social media and how much extra pressure there is," Paltrow told Rae. "When I got famous when I was about 22 years old, there were no cell phones, there was no internet. You could fall out of a club and no one could video you. There were no gossip sites all over the world in that way."

The Iron Man star continued, "So I admire you for being brave through it all and continuing to bring your art and your sparkle to your fans and the world. I would stay really close to the people who know you really well and the people that love you for you because one of the best benefits that I've had in my life is staying best friends with my best friend from kindergarten, or 7th grade or my brother or my family. Those people always keep you really grounded to what's real and they keep you closer to yourself."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Addison Rae, Gwyneth Paltrow Addison Rae, Gwyneth Paltrow | Credit: Derek Blasberg/YouTube

Rae thanked Paltrow for the sound advice, telling the lifestyle guru, "I guess you get so used to being around so many people all the time and you're like, 'I need to give everyone a part of me' but then there are parts of me that I definitely want to keep in mind too and remembering where I started and where I came from and my initial desire to do everything."

Rae added, "I don't want to let anyone down and I think that's sometimes where the pressure comes in because I just want to make sure I'm very active in making everyone happy, but also trying to find the balance of that."

RELATED VIDEO: Addison Rae Talks Self-Love, Preaching Positivity and Ignoring Hate Comments

"You have to do what's best for you," Paltrow told the TikTok star. "Your fans will wait for your next post. Don't ever compromise your health and your mind and heart and spirit for anyone else. You're the most important one."