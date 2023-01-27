Gwendoline Christie on Embracing Her Height and 'Taking Up Space' in Fashion: 'Gonna Honor Who I Am'

Gwendoline Christie opened up about commanding the catwalk — and how she learned to overcome insecurities about her height to get there.

In the latest episode of Vogue's "Life in Looks" series shared this week, the Wednesday star, 44, looked back at her most memorable outfits, including a few of her iconic runway moments.

The clip begins with the Emmy nominee remembering the moment she learned to embrace her body type.

"I was very concerned at that point about being cast-able. I was concerned that maybe I wasn't being considered for roles," she said. Although she believed if she molded herself to societal standards that things might work out she realized: "No, I'm not going to make any effort to fit in."

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty

Christie made her runway debut at the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2015 show in Paris. Not only was it a milestone moment in her fashion career, but a full-circle "dream come true."

"When I was growing up, I was always obsessed with fashion," she said, noting that the legendary late British designer was someone she "admired" her entire life. Christie modeled a blazer and towering top hat from the label's unisex collection, which allowed her to "feel celebrated" for who she was.

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Another head-turning look in her catalog: the rainbow work of art she wore during the Tomo Koizumi fashion show in 2019 in New York City. The confection, dubbed "The Queen," featured ruffles all around, from its powerful shoulder silhouette to its delicate train.

While she first had doubts walking the show, the Game of Thrones alumna recalled thinking she was going to fully commit to the role. "I'm gonna honor who I am and every single freakish thing about me," she declared.

She also admitted there were some challenges in walking down the runway's concrete stairs — "It wasn't easy getting down those."

In gushing over her designer and friend Thom Browne, who invited the actress to perform in a regal layered gown at his Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris last year, Christie explained the acceptance she feels in the fashion industry as opposed to the acting world.

"There was an amazing moment. I was so full of nerves and all the great and good were there and I looked up into the light and I just thought: 'It's taken so long to get here and I've really struck gold in this moment.' I felt transported. I'll never stop being grateful for that moment," she said.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Shortly after the release of Netflix's Wednesday, Christie revealed that her role as Principal Larissa Weems was the first time she's felt "beautiful" on screen. That's in due part to the show's director, Tim Burton, and costume designer Colleen Atwood, for allowing her to craft her own character.

"I cannot express my extreme gratitude more heartily to Tim and Colleen and our hair and makeup team. Colleen Atwood is rightfully a legend, and what she does is close to witchcraft in terms of transformation. It is an honor of my life to work with Colleen and to work with Tim," she told Entertainment Weekly in November.