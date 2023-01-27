Gwendoline Christie on Embracing Her Height and 'Taking Up Space' in Fashion: 'Gonna Honor Who I Am'

In Vogue's “Life in Looks” series, the Wednesday actress looked back at her most iconic outfits

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 04:18 PM

Gwendoline Christie opened up about commanding the catwalk — and how she learned to overcome insecurities about her height to get there.

In the latest episode of Vogue's "Life in Looks" series shared this week, the Wednesday star, 44, looked back at her most memorable outfits, including a few of her iconic runway moments.

The clip begins with the Emmy nominee remembering the moment she learned to embrace her body type.

"I was very concerned at that point about being cast-able. I was concerned that maybe I wasn't being considered for roles," she said. Although she believed if she molded herself to societal standards that things might work out she realized: "No, I'm not going to make any effort to fit in."

US actress Gwendoline Christie presents a creation by Vivienne Westwood during the 2015-2016 fall/winter ready-to-wear collection fashion show on March 7, 2015 in Paris.
PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty

Christie made her runway debut at the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2015 show in Paris. Not only was it a milestone moment in her fashion career, but a full-circle "dream come true."

"When I was growing up, I was always obsessed with fashion," she said, noting that the legendary late British designer was someone she "admired" her entire life. Christie modeled a blazer and towering top hat from the label's unisex collection, which allowed her to "feel celebrated" for who she was.

Gwendoline Christie walks the runway for the Tomo Koizumi fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Marc Jacobs Madison on February 8, 2019 in New York City.
Steven Ferdman/Getty

Another head-turning look in her catalog: the rainbow work of art she wore during the Tomo Koizumi fashion show in 2019 in New York City. The confection, dubbed "The Queen," featured ruffles all around, from its powerful shoulder silhouette to its delicate train.

While she first had doubts walking the show, the Game of Thrones alumna recalled thinking she was going to fully commit to the role. "I'm gonna honor who I am and every single freakish thing about me," she declared.

She also admitted there were some challenges in walking down the runway's concrete stairs — "It wasn't easy getting down those."

In gushing over her designer and friend Thom Browne, who invited the actress to perform in a regal layered gown at his Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris last year, Christie explained the acceptance she feels in the fashion industry as opposed to the acting world.

"There was an amazing moment. I was so full of nerves and all the great and good were there and I looked up into the light and I just thought: 'It's taken so long to get here and I've really struck gold in this moment.' I felt transported. I'll never stop being grateful for that moment," she said.

Gwendoline Christie walks the runway during the Thom Browne Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2022 in Paris, France
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Shortly after the release of Netflix's Wednesday, Christie revealed that her role as Principal Larissa Weems was the first time she's felt "beautiful" on screen. That's in due part to the show's director, Tim Burton, and costume designer Colleen Atwood, for allowing her to craft her own character.

"I cannot express my extreme gratitude more heartily to Tim and Colleen and our hair and makeup team. Colleen Atwood is rightfully a legend, and what she does is close to witchcraft in terms of transformation. It is an honor of my life to work with Colleen and to work with Tim," she told Entertainment Weekly in November.

Related Articles
rihanna
Rihanna Shares New Super Bowl Teaser Clad in Her Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection
Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Facial Feminization Surgery Results in Highly Anticipated Video
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Facial Feminization Surgery Results in Glam Video: 'It's Still Me'
kate middleton love her outfit tout
Love Her Outfit: The Best Celebrity Coats
Lisa Rinna Mugler fashion show
Lisa Rinna Embodies Her Iconic 'Own It' Line in Sheer Mugler Dress at Paris Fashion Week
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends the CODE8 NYC Launch Event on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Code8 Beauty)
Emily Ratajkowski Opens Up About Dating While Famous: 'It Feels Pretty Weird to Be Watched'
Biggie; The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII.
Air Jordan Releases Sneakers to Honor The Notorious B.I.G. and 50 Years of Hip-Hop
Simu Liu
Marvel Star Simu Liu Goes Shirtless and Flaunts His Toned Abs on Tiffany & Co. Red Carpet
Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Apple Martin Opens Up About Her First Fashion Show and Her 'Mix of '90s and Cool Grandpa' Style
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the Fendi Couture fashion shows on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France.
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Suit Up for Fendi Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week
Priyanka Chopra (L) and musician Nick Jonas (R) pose for photographs at their wedding reception at hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai.The newly-married couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas held a reception party for their Bollywood folks at hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Reveals She and Nick Jonas Have Matching Tattoos, Explains Cute Story Behind Them
https://www.instagram.com/stories/lisarinna/3024140606372070712/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/lisarinna/3024144363300915004/ — Lisa Rinna Goes Glam-Free in Paris Fashion Week Clips with Crazy Hair and No Makeup: 'Send Help'
Lisa Rinna Goes Glam-Free in Paris Fashion Week Clips with Crazy Hair and No Makeup: 'Send Help'
Valentino : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Watch Ashley Park Tackle Paris Fashion Week with an Ankle Brace, Crutches — and High Heels!
alicia keys
Alicia Keys Rocks a Purple Bikini While on Tropical Birthday Getaway: 'Aquarius Energy'
Kristen McMenamy walks the runway during the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Haute Couture Week on January 25, 2023
Watch Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Throw Off Her Heels After Falling on Valentino Runway
Kourtney Kardashian Wears Optical Illusion Nude Dress
Kourtney Kardashian Wears Daring Optical Illusion Dress That Makes Her Look Totally Nude
The BAFTA Tea Party Presented By Delta Air Lines And Virgin Atlantic - Arrivals
Everything You Want to Know About 'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey's Eyebrows