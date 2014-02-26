Courtesy ShoeDazzle

She’s got three clothing lines, a nailpolish collection and a third baby on the way, but that doesn’t mean Gwen Stefani is looking to take it easy anytime soon. The star has got another shoe line coming your way — this one an affordably-priced collaboration with ShoeDazzle.



Called Gx by Gwen Stefani and topping out at $111, the collection (consisting of 24 shoes and seven handbags) is meant to reflect the singer’s very eclectic tastes (and her penchant for killer shoes). “Whenever I design, I’m mixing different cultural influences and, always with the first collection of something new, I want to reflect on everything I’ve done in a way,” Stefani told WWD. “This kind of sums up all of my influences. The key colors are black, white and red, so it is pretty simple, but it has a lot of details.”

Her pal Rachel Zoe, ShoeDazzle’s chief stylist, said in a statement, “I couldn’t be more excited for the launch! Gwen is an incredible friend and designer. Her style has always been a huge source of inspiration to me.”

And Zoe isn’t alone — the company’s president MJ Eng said they chose to collaborate with Stefani because customers constantly list her style at the top of their lust lists. But Stefani is just trying to find shoes that feel and look good, just like you. “The really big challenge is to get a shoe to look sexy and be at a comfortable height, and I think that we did that with the sandals,” she said. “I am trying to make the perfect shoe that you can wear all day long.”

And ultimately, her real goal is as simple as this: “I just wanted to make something that looked really good and high quality, but that you could afford. That was a challenge,” she said in the WWD interview. “I didn’t go to design school or anything like that. It is all about what I like and my instinct and working with great people, and trial and error.”

and check out the whole collection at ShoeDazzle. Then tell us: Will you check Stefani's designs out? Are you a fan of her style?