Gwen Stefani Wears Dramatic Ballgown for Glam Red Carpet Date Night with Blake Shelton

The wore a show-stopping, white-and-green ombré confection to the AFI Life Achievement Awards with husband Blake Shelton on Thursday

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre on June 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

There is no doubt that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton turned the AFI Life Achievement Awards into the ultimate date night.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer, 52, stepped out on the red carpet for the awards show on Thursday in a Nicole + Felicia gown featuring a white sleeveless tank-style bodice and green ombré tulle skirt with a dramatic long train.

Stefani accessorized the outfit with a diamond choker necklace and completed the look with a smoky pink eye and her hair styled in a high, braided bun.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 48th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre on June 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

The California native was accompanied by her husband, Shelton, who wore jeans, a gray blazer and black vest. He also sported his signature cowboy boots for the event, where Julia Andrews was honored with AFI Lifetime Achievement Award.

The couple — who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on July 3 — will both return to The Voice for the upcoming season alongside fellow judges John Legend and Camila Cabello.

Last month, Stefani opened up to Vogue about how her husband served as inspiration for her 2022 Met Gala look.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani AFI Life Achievement Award and Gala, Arrivals, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 Jun 2022 Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Stefani walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Vera Wang chartreuse two-piece mikado ball gown with a bandeau top and long matching gloves over a voluminous skirt accented with hand-cut silk blossoms.

"I got a call that Vera wanted me to be her date, and I was just so honored that she chose me," Stefani recalled. "She has such a distinct thing that she does that is so feminine and I think ever since I met my husband, that part of me has really come out in my fashion more than ever — the femininity that I didn't really embrace for a lot of years, just because of being in a band with all guys and being on stage."

Stefani continued, "Fashion and makeup are such an extension of our personalities and who we are at the time and who we want to be."

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Credit: Shutterstock

The strapless sweetheart neckline and voluminous skirt were reminiscent of the Vera Wang wedding gown Stefani wore to marry Shelton on July 3, 2021.