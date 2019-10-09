Gwen Stefani to Win Fashion Icon Award at 2019 People's Choice Awards: 'It's Kind of Surreal'

When Gwen Stefani was just a young girl, she never imagined that she would one day receive an award for fashion.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the 50-year-old singer would be honored with the 2019 Fashion Icon Award at the upcoming E! People’s Choice Awards, and Stefani told the network she used shop at thrift stores and dream about one day wearing clothes she saw in magazines.

“Honestly it’s bizarre, it’s crazy,” Stefani told E! of receiving the award. “It makes me think back to Anaheim, just looking through Vogue magazine and thinking, ‘…I’ll never get my hands on those clothes, I’m just gonna go to the thrift store and make my own clothes.'”

“So to get to this point where I’m getting an award for fashion is kind of surreal,” she added. “And it just proves that if you are just true to who you are and just follow your own passion, that weird things can happen.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist has been known to be a trendsetter throughout her public career, continuously surprising fans with new hair colors and creative looks that have become iconic moments in the industry.

She becomes the second person to ever receive the honor after Victoria Beckham took home the award in 2018.

The good news comes at the heels of Stefani’s milestone 50th birthday last week, with celebrations that continued into the weekend.

On her birthday, boyfriend Blake Shelton paid tribute to Stefani on Twitter with a sweet message that read, “Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!!! I love you so much it’s actually stupid… And possibly illegal in the state of California.”

In her upcoming November cover story for SHAPE, Stefani opened up about how her relationship has been a “healing” experience for her ever since she and Shelton fell for each other on the set of The Voice in 2015 following both of their respective divorces (Shelton from fellow country star Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale).

“I feel as if I spent the last four years healing — you know, trying to build my life again,” Stefani, 50, said. “Having a best friend like Blake to help me do that has been one of the greatest gifts.”