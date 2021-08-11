Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Preserved Wedding Gown and Flowers from Vera Wang: 'Perfect'

Gwen Stefani wore two dresses designed by Vera Wang at her July 3 wedding nuptials with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is still feeling the love, a month after her wedding with Blake Shelton!

In an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, the "Slow Clap" singer, 51, showed off a large bouquet of white roses she received from Vera Wang — who designed the two dresses she wore at her nuptials with Shelton, 45 — as well as a sweet note from the fashion icon herself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Dearest Gwen, what a pleasure to have shared in your happiness by choosing us to dress you, not once, but twice," the note read. "As an enormous fan, on behalf of me and my team, again thank you. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness! XVERA."

Gwen Stefani Credit: Gwen Stefani/instagram

Clearly moved by the gesture, Stefani responded to Wang, 72, with a video, saying in the clip, "Wow Vera! Thank you so much for the gorgeous flowers, but the dress... like, it was literally a dream come true to be able to work with you and get married to Blake in your gown."

"I love you so much," she added. "Thank you!"

Stefani also posted a video of what appeared to be one of her wedding dresses preserved in a box.

Gwen Stefani Credit: Gwen Stefani/instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The footage showed a large white box with the words "My Wedding Gown" inscribed at the top. Stefani then panned the camera down top the side of the container, which read: "Fragile. Handle with Care."

Known for her signature bridal gowns, Wang worked with Stefani to incorporate the pop star's edgy personality into the garments for her big day.

The first, which Stefani wore while saying her "I dos" to Shelton, was a custom lily-white silk georgette gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline, cut away back, fitted bodice and high low hand tumbled tulle skirt.

Meanwhile, Stefani's reception dress — a custom lily-white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini — featured a pair of hand-sewn love birds symbolizing the couple, as well as crystal and sequin embroidered foliage around the waist and skirt.

Gwen Stefani Credit: Gwen Stefani/instagram

Also on Tuesday, Stefani thanked Wang for her amazing pieces in a screenshot of a conversation between herself and the designer shared to her Instagram Stories. The exchange revealed that the No Doubt frontwoman had apparently sent flowers to Wang as well following the wedding.

"Love my flowers. As did my team !" Wang wrote in a message. "Wishing you both everlasting happiness and joy and kindness. You have everything else....."

"Thank you for the perfect dress for the perfect day," Stefani's response read. "It was magic!! Feeling so blessed."

Gwen Stefani Credit: Gwen Stefani/instagram

Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in a backyard chapel on his Oklahoma ranch on July 3.

The couple were cheered on by an intimate group of 40 of their close friends and family members, including Stefani's sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7 (whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale). Their longtime pal and Voice host Carson Daly served as the officiant of the ceremony.

At their wedding reception, which was also held on the ranch, Stefani and Shelton cut into an ornate, five-tier wedding cake adorned with a traditional bride-and-groom cake topper. The newlyweds then danced to a playlist by DJ Lucy Wrubel that featured hits by their famous pals, including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwen Stefani Posts Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo, Wishes Blake Shelton: 'Happy 2 Week Anniversary'

"It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter," a music industry source told PEOPLE at the time. "It couldn't have been better."

During an interview with SiriusXM's Storme Warren earlier this August, Shelton said that he's heard an earful from friends who weren't invited to the event.