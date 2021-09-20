"The moment I said yes to the dress," Gwen Stefani wrote on Instagram, sharing throwback videos of her fitting for the Vera Wang wedding gown she wore to marry Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani Shares Emotional Moment She 'Said Yes' to Wedding Dress Before Marrying Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani tied the knot with Blake Shelton over two months ago, but she's still basking in the bridal bliss.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, 51, reminisced about the emotional moment she chose her Vera Wang gown, sharing a throwback video from the fitting Monday on Instagram. "The moment I said yes to the dress," Stefani wrote in the caption.

She was glowing as she saw herself in the custom lily-white silk georgette gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline, noting in a hashtag that it was the second dress she tried on.

Stefani turned to model the cut-away back, fitted bodice and high low hand tumbled tulle skirt, as well as her white stiletto cowboy boots by Le Silla and chapel-length veil.

A source previously told PEOPLE in December that Stefani's three sons would "have a large part" in her wedding.

The No Doubt frontwoman had a second, shorter version of the dress for the reception. "You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton," she wrote, showing off the look on Instagram.

She later preserved her wedding gown and flowers in a box, telling Wang in a video that "it was literally a dream come true to be able to work with you and get married to Blake in your gown."

Stefani previously debuted her bridal fashion choices after she and Shelton got married at his Oklahoma ranch on July 3. "His love for her is so deep," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Having the wedding at home was a way for their families — and Gwen — to be as comfortable as possible."