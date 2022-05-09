Gwen Stefani Says Meeting Blake Shelton Helped Her Embrace Her Feminine Style 'More Than Ever'

Blake Shelton is helping Gwen Stefani love her girly side.

Speaking with Vogue about her 2022 Met Gala look, Stefani, 52, shared how her husband of 10 months served as inspiration.

Stefani walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Vera Wang chartreuse two-piece mikado ball gown with a bandeau top and long matching gloves over a voluminous skirt accented with hand-cut silk blossoms.

"I got a call that Vera wanted me to be her date, and I was just so honored that she chose me," Stefani recalled. "She has such a distinct thing that she does that is so feminine, and I think ever since I met my husband, that part of me has really come out in my fashion more than ever — the femininity that I didn't really embrace for a lot of years, just because of being in a band with all guys and being on stage."

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Credit: Shutterstock

Stefani continued, "Fashion and makeup are such an extension of our personalities and who we are at the time and who we want to be."

The strapless sweetheart neckline and voluminous skirt were reminiscent of the Vera Wang wedding gown Stefani wore to marry Shelton on July 3, 2021.

Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

"This is in line with this amazing chapter of my life: getting married, being able to work with [Vera] on the wedding dress, and now this," Stefani said of partnering with the designer again. "When I saw the dress in real life, the sketch came to life. It was exactly what the sketch looked like."

Stefani also opened up about doing her own makeup for the Met Gala after her scheduled makeup artist had an emergency and had to leave at the last minute.