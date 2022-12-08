Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton's Skincare Routine Involves Him Washing His Face 'in the Kitchen Sink'

Gwen Stefani is revealing former Sexiest Man Alive Blake Shelton's beauty secrets.

In a PEOPLE exclusive preview of Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan's Gloss Angeles podcast airing 2 a.m PT on Spotify on Friday, the No Doubt singer, 53, says that her country star husband, 46, keeps it simple in terms of his skincare routine, albeit out of the norm.

"I don't want to reveal too much ... but this is a man that wakes up and can't even wash his face inside a normal sink," Stefani says with a laugh. "He has to come to the kitchen because he's so tall! But that's about it."

To that, Johnson jokes, "Blake you're on the show next!"

Elsewhere in the podcast — which was taped live in Los Angeles on Dec. 2 — Stefani discusses what inspired her to create her makeup brand GXVE, her beauty essentials, her rise to fame and how she ignores the haters.

Along with Stefani, the podcast has had stars like Hailey Bieber, Halsey, Selena Gomez, Scarlett Johansson, Laverne Cox and Jonathan Van Ness on in the past to discuss all things makeup, skincare and wellness.

Stefani and Shelton are currently both in the midst of coaching The Voice's 22nd season, which will come to a conclusion on Tuesday with its live finale. After next season, Shelton will step away from the show for the first time since signing on for it in 2011.

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani's Sons Have Taught Him a 'Different Kind of Self-Worth'

"It's a hard thing for me to let go of," Shelton told PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "I've been here literally since the first minute."

"When I started on The Voice, that was 10 years into my career as a country artist," he continued. "I never really made it to the A-level of country artists until I became a coach. The show did a hell of a lot more for me than I brought to the table at the time. I've far exceeded anything I thought I could ever accomplish in the entertainment world."

With his new game show, Barmageddon, now out on USA Network, Shelton said that he's ready to prioritize time with Stefani and her sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8. (Their dad is Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, Stefani's ex-husband.)

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again," said Shelton, who celebrated his first wedding anniversary with Stefani in July.

"Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life," he continued. "[When they ask,] 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."