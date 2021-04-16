Gwen Stefani Rewears 'Don't Speak' Video Dress 25 Years Later — and Adds 'a Little Bit of Blake'
The singer paired the navy blue polkadot frock with white fringe cowboy boots
Gwen's still got it!
On the 25th anniversary of the No Doubt alum's single "Don't Speak," Stefani slipped on the retro navy blue polkadot dress she famously wore in the music video for the chart-topping hit.
"Here I am! Don't speak. Look at that," the singer, 51, said in a TikTok video as she showed off the feminine frock before panning to her unexpected shoe choice: white fringe cowboy boots.
"A little bit of Blake [Shelton]," she said with a laugh.
Stefani infused her signature more-is-more style into the look, pairing the pearl-embellished dress with chunky gold jewelry, black fishnet tights and a glossy pink lip.
RELATED: Gwen Stefani Says Being Nominated for an ACM Award with Blake Shelton Is 'Monumental and Exciting'
In No Doubt's iconic "Don't Speak" music video, Stefani and her bandmates — guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young — channel peak '90s angst, giving a moody performance in an abandoned garage.
Stefani, who released her first solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby in 2004, paired her polkadot dress with then-trendy brown lipstick and a jelly bracelet.
In January, the superstar dropped a music video for her song, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," in which she models an array of throwback ensembles — some of which pay homage to her most notable looks worn throughout her career.
RELATED: Gwen Stefani Revisits Some of Her Most Iconic Looks in New Video for 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself'
As Stefani continues to reflect on her career through fashion, she's also opened up about aging in the spotlight, recently saying she doesn't mind people talking about her age and is proud of how she looks today after over 30 years in the industry.
"People talking about my aging is a compliment, I guess. I'm kind of obsessed with how I'm aging, too," Stefani said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph's Stellar.
RELATED: Gwen Stefani Says Her 'Heart Still Kind of Is Broken' Listening to Tragic Kingdom After 25 Years
"It's really hard for everyone to age and have to face life," the three-time Grammy winner shared. "Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out."
And nobody makes her feel like the most beautiful version of herself quite like her fiancé, 44, with whom she announced their engagement in October 2020.
"Blake is the greatest guy," she raved about her husband-to-be. "I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I've ever looked in my life in those photos. Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through – it really does."