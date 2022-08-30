Gwen Stefani on Skincare, Her Beauty Brand and Why She's Moving Away from Her Iconic Red Lipstick

Gwen Stefani may be known for her ruby red lipstick, but now, she's all about trying something new.

In her cover story for LuisaViaRoma's Fall/Winter 2022 issue, the "Hollaback Girl" singer revealed that she's started to move away from her signature lip color, opting to experiment with lighter shades that she previously stayed away from.

"I just want to look as good as I can at any age, like we all do, and share that quality makeup truly does make a big difference in how you feel," she said of her newfound love for nude shades. "The magic is in the makeup."

On her relationship with makeup she added, "You can always change who you are, make yourself feel better, or make other people feel better with makeup. Makeup is just the perfect playground for that."

Stefani, 52, also dished her go-to skincare secret. Aside from eating right and working out, the "Rich Girl" is all about hydration. "I like my skin to look super dewy. I use the GXVE All Time Prime face oil because it helps give your skin a youthful, moist glow," she noted of her vanity favorite.

YULIA GORBACHENKO

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

A big part of her beauty journey has been launching her beauty line GXVE, which she introduced to the world in March.

"I know that with makeup, it's artists who love it—and not necessarily only females. What's so empowering about launching a makeup brand is sharing something I know will make people feel good," she told LVR.

YULIA GORBACHENKO

While attending an event celebrating the launch of her collection earlier this year, Stefani relayed the same sentiment. "The thing is, is that I don't know why I didn't do this sooner, but I don't think I knew that it was even a thing that you could do back in those times," Stefani said, as reported by PEOPLE.

Even her early aughts fashion endeavor L.A.M.B was founded as a creative outlet for the do-it-all star. "I had already been creating costumes for myself for years, working with my mom to design and sew outfits," she said.

YULIA GORBACHENKO

Stefani's love of beauty also shows itself in other ways, like when she did her own glam for her Met Gala look in May.

"Honestly, I had a crazy day because I was supposed to work with a new makeup artist … and she had an emergency and she had to leave so I had to do my own makeup!" Stefani explained on Vogue's red carpet broadcast. "I had a lot of fun doing it today and it was stressful too but in a good way. I was like, 'Alright, I got this.'"

To add more color to her neon Vera Wang gown and matching highlight nails, Stefani used the GXVE Line It Up 24-Hr Waterproof Gel Liner in Bathwater for a glittery cobalt blue winged eyeliner, the Hella On Point Ultra Fine Eyebrow Pencil in Shade 2 for her brows and two nude lipsticks from her June launch.

Shutterstock

Stefani's Gilded Glamour ensemble also mirrored her "feminine" style, which is something the mom of three has experimented with since meeting husband Blake Shelton.

"I got a call that Vera wanted me to be her date, and I was just so honored that she chose me," Stefani told Vogue at the time. "She has such a distinct thing that she does that is so feminine, and I think ever since I met my husband, that part of me has really come out in my fashion more than ever — the femininity that I didn't really embrace for a lot of years, just because of being in a band with all guys and being on stage."