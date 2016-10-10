Gwen Stefani Launches Exclusive Collection With People Shop to Benefit the American Red Cross

Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Trae Patton/NBC/Getty

Gwen Stefani’s giving new meaning to the phrase “red hot!”

Today, the “Make Me Love You” singer and the brains behind Nickelodeon’s new animated children’s show Kuu Kuu Harajuku is launching a limited-edition capsule called the Harajuku Lovers by Gwen Stefani Red Hot! Collection exclusively in partnership with Time Inc.’s e-commerce destination People Shop, and sales will benefit the American Red Cross Home Fire safety prevention program.

The Red Hot! Collection features her Harajuku Lovers fragrances in pretty metallic packaging, either sold as a five-piece set ($125) or separately ($40 each), as well as two special collaborations, including a Baggu bag covered in emoji-like illustrations of pizza, lipstick and more ($32) and a box of chocolates by Maggie Louise Confections filled with nine delicious treats in the shapes of fries, red lips, stars and beyond ($38).

People Shop will donate 20 percent of the purchase price (through November 9th) to the American Red Cross Home Fire safety prevention program, #LovedOnesSafe, which is working to reduce death and injury from home fires by 25% by 2020.

Mattel/Splash News

“I’m really excited to be working with People Shop on this Harajuku Lovers Red Hot Collection to benefit The Red Cross,” says Gwen Stefani.

“These beautiful Harajuku Lovers Fragrances and special limited edition Harajuku Lovers collaborations with Maggie Louise Confections and Baggu make super kawaii gifts,” she continues. “It’s the perfect way to do some early holiday shopping while at the same time supporting a really great cause.”

Scroll down to see the items up close, and shop them now on peopleshop.com/redhot.

This is made from 100% recycled cotton.

Gwen picked out each of the chocolates herself!

Love (pink) is a fruity-floral scent with top notes of juicy pear, Granny Smith apples and dewy freesia;

Lil’ Angel (aqua) is an oriental fruity scent with tangy top notes of blackberry, raspberry and pineapple;

G (silver) is a crisp scent with coconut, Mandarin orange and notes of jasmine and magnolia;

Music (purple) is a floral scent with top notes of apple, water lily and sweet crushed berries;

Baby (light pink) is a flirty vanilla musk scent that includes top notes of freesia, bergamot and white rose.

Shop the collection now on peopleshop.com/redhot.