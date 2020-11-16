Gwen Stefani Gives First Look at Engagement Ring from Blake Shelton - See the Huge Diamond!
Gwen Stefani showed off the diamond sparkler while supporting fiancé Blake Shelton at the People's Choice Awards
Gwen Stefani is sharing the first glimpse of her diamond engagement ring from fiancé Blake Shelton.
On Sunday, Stefani, 51, flashed the gorgeous sparkler from her new fiancé on her Instagram Story, while in the car on the way to the People's Choice Awards.
In the car selfie video, the singer wore a mask and explained that Shelton was going inside for the awards, as a nominee for the evening, while she was staying in the car for moral support.
"So basically I have to stay in the car because of COVID but I'm here to support Blake in case he wins," she said in the video while showing off the large glittering square diamond that appears to have tapered baguettes on either side.
Last month, Shelton, 44, proposed to the singer in Oklahoma, multiples sources confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.
Stefani and Shelton announced the exciting news with matching Instagram posts sharing a kissing with the "Hollaback Girl" singer holding up her ring worn on her left hand.
"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" Shelton said.
Stefani simply captioned her post by saying, "@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx."
The couple's celebrity friends flooded the comments with well-wishes and love after they shared the news of their engagement. "AMAZING! Congratulations to you both!!" said John Legend.
Today host Hoda Kotb said, "WHHHHAAAATTTT!!!! 🍾🎉♥️ Lucky Blake!!!! Xo."
"CONGRATS GWENNNNNNNNNNNNN," said Julia Michaels.
Stefani and Shelton have collaborated on several duets, including "Nobody But You" — which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart — and "Happy Anywhere" from earlier this year. They also dropped holiday song "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" and "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" from Shelton's 2016 If I'm Honest album.
The happy couple first fell in love on the set of The Voice in 2015, bonding over their own recent heartbreak and respective divorces. They've been together ever since.
Shelton previously told PEOPLE, "When you're where she and I were, and you just feel so betrayed and on bottom, this bond that we formed when we found out what each other were going through, it's still there."