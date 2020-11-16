Gwen Stefani showed off the diamond sparkler while supporting fiancé Blake Shelton at the People's Choice Awards

Gwen Stefani Gives First Look at Engagement Ring from Blake Shelton - See the Huge Diamond!

Gwen Stefani is sharing the first glimpse of her diamond engagement ring from fiancé Blake Shelton.

On Sunday, Stefani, 51, flashed the gorgeous sparkler from her new fiancé on her Instagram Story, while in the car on the way to the People's Choice Awards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the car selfie video, the singer wore a mask and explained that Shelton was going inside for the awards, as a nominee for the evening, while she was staying in the car for moral support.

"So basically I have to stay in the car because of COVID but I'm here to support Blake in case he wins," she said in the video while showing off the large glittering square diamond that appears to have tapered baguettes on either side.

Image zoom Gwen Stefani | Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Last month, Shelton, 44, proposed to the singer in Oklahoma, multiples sources confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Stefani and Shelton announced the exciting news with matching Instagram posts sharing a kissing with the "Hollaback Girl" singer holding up her ring worn on her left hand.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" Shelton said.

Stefani simply captioned her post by saying, "@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx."

The couple's celebrity friends flooded the comments with well-wishes and love after they shared the news of their engagement. "AMAZING! Congratulations to you both!!" said John Legend.

Today host Hoda Kotb said, "WHHHHAAAATTTT!!!! 🍾🎉♥️ Lucky Blake!!!! Xo."

"CONGRATS GWENNNNNNNNNNNNN," said Julia Michaels.

Image zoom Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Credit: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty

The happy couple first fell in love on the set of The Voice in 2015, bonding over their own recent heartbreak and respective divorces. They've been together ever since.