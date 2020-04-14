Gwen Stefani Gives Blake Shelton Another At-Home Haircut to Shape His 'Quarantine Mullet'

Blake Shelton‘s “quarantine mullet” is coming along well, thanks to his new barber: girlfriend Gwen Stefani!

Back in March, the country star and Voice coach, 43, announced that he’d be using his time at home during the coronavirus pandemic to bring back his signature ’90s hairstyle “as a symbol of hope.”

Since then, Stefani has taken to giving Shelton’s hair the necessary snips he needs to shape the ‘do, showing off the occasional “quarantine mullet updates” on social media.

And on Monday night, they took things to the next level with Stefani, 50, cutting Shelton’s hair during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I got to get a haircut,” Shelton explained to Fallon, joking that his Tonight Show appearance couldn’t keep him from his appointment.

“I’m going to be helping Blake grow out his mullet,” said Stefani. “Today we already scheduled that it was haircut day. So I have my clippers, I’ve got my attachments.”

Fallon, 45, didn’t mind, fielding the couple questions as Stefani buzzed off the sides of her boyfriend’s hair. The “Don’t Speak” singer even put in a little tribute for Fallon, cutting the talk show host’s initials into the side of Shelton’s hair.

“I love seeing Gwen cut your hair. I love this,” Fallon said, joking to Shelton after seeing the finished product, “Dude, you are so Tiger King right now, you have no idea!”

After the haircut, Shelton and Stefani performed their duet, “Nobody But You.”

The two are currently staying at his ranch in Oklahoma alongside Stefani’s three sons — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6 — and a handful of her family members.

“It’s me and a bunch of Stefanis!” Shelton teased.

“My mom and step-dad live about 10 miles from here, I haven’t seen them since the middle of March except waving from the truck window. That’s about it,” Shelton said. “We haven’t left. I had to cancel my tour, we were in Omaha, Nebraska and we were actually building the production that day and finally just decided — that’s when pretty much the bottom was falling out of any of the touring and live events — so we just canceled and Gwen and I immediately came here and we haven’t left.”

Aside from the occasional haircut, the blended family has been filling their time with household chores and activities.

“We learned how to make bread real good, sourdough bread,” Shelton said. “Literally it’s like Little House on the Prairie here. She makes bread, I’ve been building a fence and gardening. We’re pretty self-sufficient out here.”

The pair have also enjoyed a drink or two to help pass the time.

“The days go by fast, and normally ’cause I blackout around 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m.,” Shelton said with a laugh, pointing to his baseball cap. “You like my hat? [It says] ‘I Drank Today.’ That’s pretty much all we do.”

As for his mullet, Shelton has been toying with the idea of bringing back the hairstyle for years now.

Back in 2017, when the star was crowned PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive, Shelton joked that it was finally time to rock the ‘do again.

“When I think of sexy, I think of my heroes and Billy Ray Cyrus was one of them,” he told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “With this new power that has been bestowed on me, I can bring the mullet back which makes it okay for any of us to have them.”

Earlier this year, the star also noted that the hairstyle was becoming more popular again.

“There’s kids that are wearing mullets now,” he said during a January interview with Gayle King. “And I’m feeling like maybe it’s time for me to bring mine back. I’m not a trendsetter. I don’t mind jumpin’ in on a trend like that.”