Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Engagement Ring from Blake Shelton During The Voice Live Shows

Gwen Stefani debuted an eye-catching piece of bling during the first round of The Voice live shows this week.

On Monday, the No Doubt rocker wore her massive engagement ring from her fiancé and fellow Voice judge, Blake Shelton, marking the first time the singer has accessorized with the new jewelry on the singing competition show.

The country crooner popped the question in October, which was after the season 19 blind auditions, battle, and knockout rounds had already been taped.

The "Hollaback Girl" artist, 51, paired the sparkler with a printed asymmetrical, one-shoulder dress and several other pieces of silver jewelry.

During the live taping, both host Carson Daly and Shelton, 44, made references to the couple's updated relationship status.

While introducing country singer Ben Allen, Daly referred to him as the artist who "Gwen stole from her fiancé."

Shelton later snuck in his new relationship title while speaking to group Worth the Wait after their performance.

"Not to be weird, my fianceé's right there ... I love you guys," he said.

Stefani shared the first glimpse of her diamond engagement ring last month while she was in the car on the way to the People's Choice Awards.

In the car selfie video, the singer wore a mask and explained that Shelton was going inside for the awards, as a nominee for the evening, while she was staying in the car for moral support.

"So basically I have to stay in the car because of COVID but I'm here to support Blake in case he wins," she said in the video while showing off the large glittering square diamond.

Stefani and Shelton initially announced the exciting news of their engagement with matching Instagram posts in October.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 ... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" Shelton said.

Stefani simply captioned her post by saying, "@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx."

The happy couple first fell in love on the set of The Voice in 2015, bonding over their own recent heartbreak and respective divorces. They've been together ever since.