Gwen Stefani Stunned in Sky-High White Boots on Her Wedding Day — so We Found Similar Styles for Less

Prior to her nuptials, she wore a flirty floral robe to get ready and shared a sweet Boomerang video on her personal Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of her flawless hair and makeup look before she said "I do" to Blake Shelton. For the outdoor ceremony at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, Stefani stunned in an over-the-top lily-white custom Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline, a cut-away back, a fitted bodice, and a high-low hand-tumbled tulle skirt. She later changed into a party-appropriate strapless mini dress to show off her striking stiletto white cowgirl boots for the rest of the evening.