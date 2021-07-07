Gwen Stefani Stunned in Sky-High White Boots on Her Wedding Day — so We Found Similar Styles for Less
The second we saw Gwen Stefani's bridal look from head to toe, suffice to say it totally took our breath away. The stylish singer always dresses to impress, and her ultra-glam wedding day look did not disappoint.
Prior to her nuptials, she wore a flirty floral robe to get ready and shared a sweet Boomerang video on her personal Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of her flawless hair and makeup look before she said "I do" to Blake Shelton. For the outdoor ceremony at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, Stefani stunned in an over-the-top lily-white custom Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline, a cut-away back, a fitted bodice, and a high-low hand-tumbled tulle skirt. She later changed into a party-appropriate strapless mini dress to show off her striking stiletto white cowgirl boots for the rest of the evening.
With a sexy slim heel and sparkling Swarovski crystal details, the custom boots by Le Silla immediately captured our attention and quickly convinced us to search for more affordable pairs that we can all appreciate.
Buy It! Coleter Pointed Toe Ankle Boots, $49.99–$54.99; amazon.com
For under $60, you can score a very similar style of the designer look on Amazon that will undoubtedly turn heads and inspire compliments. With its pretty pointed toe and an elegant heel that's nearly 5 inches tall, the dressy ankle boot by Coleter gets the job done without breaking the bank.
The timeless style is bringing in solid five-star reviews from shoppers, which signals that this pair is worthy of adding to cart. One reviewer describes the shoes as "hot, sexy, and comfortable," while others mention how easy they are to walk in and how effortless they are to get on and off your feet thanks to the side zip detail.
As for styling suggestions, we're following in Stefani's fashionable footsteps and pairing them with short dresses and edgy skirts for an added boost of height—and star-worthy confidence — this summer.
Looking for more lookalikes? Shop even more white stiletto ankle boots below to cop the newlywed's iconic style.
- Simmi London Wide Fit Melina Woven Heeled Ankle Boots, $64; asos.com
- Schutz Bette Bootie, $148; nordstrom.com
- Bebe Dasha Dress Booties, $99.95; macys.com
- 42 Gold Kensington Chelsea Boot, $99.90 (orig. $159.95); nordstrom.com
- Camssoo Pointed Toe Stiletto Ankle Boots, $49.99; amazon.com
- Allegra K Stiletto Heel Ankle Boots, $32.99; amazon.com
- Qupid Pointed Toe Stiletto Ankle Booties, $34.99; walmart.com