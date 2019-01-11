Boys Gone Blond! Zac Efron, Ansel Elgort and More Celeb Dudes That Have Dyed Their Hair Platinum

What do Kylie Jenner and Zac Efron have in common? They’ve both tried one of the hottest beauty trends in Hollywood right now: platinum hair!

Efron followed the lead from stars like Jenner, Rose Byrne, Khloé Kardashian and took the plunge by dyeing his natural brunette mane a bright, icy blonde. And fans freaked out when he posted a photo on Instagram that debuted his new look.

“Why do men who dye their hair platinum blonde always look so much better??? Zac Efron’s at it now,” one fan tweeted. “omg I love your hair colour, suits you. ❤️,” another fan tweeted.

But Efron’s not the only dude in Hollywood that’s experimented with such a dramatic color change. Throughout the past year, plenty of other guys have switched up their looks too.

Check out the most memorable hair changes from Hollywood’s men below.

Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort proved winter white blonde hair is the must-try hair color of the season for men when he stepped out looking completely different in Dec. 2018 with his freshly dyed hair.

Jonah Hill

Around the same time as Elgort, Jonah Hill decided to jump on the bandwagon and lighten his color too.

Pete Davidson

When the Saturday Night Live comedian was still engaged to ex Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson went platinum, and ended up keeping the same hue for weeks after the couple split.

Zayn Malik

Just one week after splitting from his girlfriend of two years, Gigi Hadid (before they subsequently got back together and broke up again) Zayn Malik got a post-breakup hair transformation. The pop star not only dyed his entire head platinum, but also got his beard done to match.