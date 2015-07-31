Guy Ritchie's Bride Jacqui Ainsley Stuns in a Low-Back Lace Wedding Gown and a Flower Crown (Plus, See the Romantic Bridesmaids Dresses!)

Barn weddings. Beach weddings. Garden weddings. You’ve probably been to all three. But guests at Guy Ritchie and Jacquie Ainsley’s English nuptials Thursday were invited for a day of “glamping” (you know, glam camping). And the bride matched the festival vibe of the affair perfectly.

Courtesy Luca Calvani; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ainsley, 33, wore a custom dress from British couture designer, Phillipa Lepley, featuring a lace train and a low v-back spotted with buttons. She completed her look with a long lace veil and low-slung romantic bun.

After the ceremony, she took off her veil and added a gorgeous flower crown made of pink and white roses as she posed for photos alongside her bridesmaids, who were dressed in soft pastel shades. For his part, Ritchie wore an ivory white suit and matching hat.

The pair, who got engaged in 2012, exchanged vows close to Ashcombe House, the couple’s country home in Wiltshire, England, surrounded by family and friends, including David Beckham, Brad Pitt, Henry Cavill, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Guests were invited to use the hashtag #jaxguyjuly, sharing photos of the gorgeous setting. Anisley gave fans an early peek at her gorgeous gown a few weeks ago. She also shared photos from pre-wedding celebrations, at which she also wore a flower crown and white dress. See them below!

What do you think of Ainsley’s gown? Sound off below.