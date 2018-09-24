Olympic Skier Gus Kenworthy Got Cut from Walking a Fashion Show in Milan

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Olympic freeskier Gus Kenworthy will have to wait a little longer to make his runway debut.

The 26-year-old athlete was scheduled to hit the runway for the Philipp Plein show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday. He flew from N.Y.C. to Milan for the event. However, he was informed that he would not be walking just hours before the show began.

“I was supposed to walk a Milan Fashion Week runway yesterday,” Kenworthy wrote on Instagram. “Two hours before the show started they cut me from it. Sooo basically I just flew 4,000 miles to eat pizza. 🍕🍕🍕”

A representative for Kenworthy tells PEOPLE, “My understanding [is that it] was just a last minute decision nothing bad and Gus was not the only one. They just had to reduce the number of people that could walk in the show.”

PEOPLE has reached out to Philipp Plein for comment but has not heard back from the brand at this time.

Even without Kenworthy, Plein’s Spring 2019 show featured a number of stars. Chris Brown performed and models including Winnie Harlow and Cardi B’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, both walked the runway.

2019 marks the 20th anniversary of the brand, and to celebrate the milestone, Plein paid homage to one of his heroes, Michael Jackson, in his new collection. There were tributes to the Man in the Mirror throughout the show, including a completely-mirrored runway and models busting out their best Jackson dance moves on the catwalk (see video below for proof).

Plein redesigned some of Jackson’s most iconic styles and accessories, including his iconic gloves, fedoras and even those sparkly Billie Jean socks.

Kenworthy teased his appearance days before the show was scheduled, asking Instagram followers to “wish him luck” before his first-ever runway walk.

Stylist Brad Goreski hilariously commented, “Are you gonna channel Linda, Naomi, Christy or Claudia?” To which Kenworthy replied, “Naomi! But Naomi Campbell or Naomi Smalls is the real question…” (Smalls is a drag queen who competed on season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.)

In the end, Kenworthy turned his fashion misfortune into an opportunity to enjoy a getaway with his boyfriend of nearly three years, actor Matthew Wilkas, traveling from Milan to Venice to enjoy the romantic city.

Kenworthy joked that he reluctantly brought Matt to Milan after their new pup, Birdie couldn’t make it. “He honestly wasn’t my first choice but @b_pups only flies private…”

The two have been sharing sweet snaps of one another as they explore Italy together.