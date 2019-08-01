Guess the Bachelorette Couple From the Engagement Ring!

The Ring
The franchise’s go-to jeweler, Neil Lane, says the suitor in question chose this 3-carat oval diamond because he thought his Bachelorette bride-to-be wouldn’t want a ring with “sharp edges.”
The Reveal
The ring Jed Wyatt gave Hannah Brown didn’t stay on her finger for long, after allegations of cheating during her season surfaced. So where’s the ring now? Lane says he doesn’t know: “Once they pick out the ring, it’s not mine anymore no matter what happens — at that point I can only hope it brings the couple happiness.”
The Ring
Pear-shaped diamonds were having a moment when this Bachelorette was proposed to with this 3-carat number.
The Reveal
Rachel Lindsay got just what she wanted when Bryan Abasolo got on one knee to offer her the on-trend sparkler: “Apparently Rachel had talked about a pear-shaped diamond and this was her fantasy ring,” says Lane. “Bryan lit up when he saw it.”
The Ring
This ring stood out from many in the Bachelor franchise due to its use of yellow gold and infinity setting.
The Reveal
A one-of-a-kind ring for a one-of-a-kind love! Garrett Yrigoyen had “a grin on his face from ear to ear” when choosing this ring for Becca Kufrin, which is “elegant and glamorous” and “represents their future.”
THE RING
The setting of this simple oval stone resembles a crown — perfect for the groom-to-be who thought of his future bride as “his princess!” says jeweler Neil Lane.
THE REVEAL
Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher gave her ring from Jordan Rodgers high marks for being “classic” — and for making “my finger look skinnier, which I really appreciate,” she told People.
THE RING
A 3.5-carat brilliant cut round stone in an entwined band setting was the only choice for this guy, who was a “cool customer” when it came time to pick out his Neil Lane sparkler for his Bachelorette.
THE REVEAL
Shawn Booth was confident in his decision to propose to Kaitlyn Bristowe, and for good reason – the two lasted for three years before calling it quits in 2018.
THE RING
The Bachelorette in question was known for her spunk and sass — but she ended up with a “feminine, soft-shaped ring” that her final pick “could see himself proposing with,” Lane says.
THE REVEAL
Though Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray were so smitten they started wedding dress shopping, their relationship went down in flames eight months later. “I was disgusted with what I put up with,” Andi said.
THE RING
Her ring had many of the hallmarks of a Bachelorette ring — the halo setting around a 3.5-carat stone, the intricate diamond pavé — but it also had the unique element of a rose gold band woven into the platinum, “just as [the winner and his fiancé] are two people wrapped into one couple and forever entwined,” Lane says.
THE REVEAL
So far, Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried are doing pretty well on that “forever entwined” business — they wed in 2015 (the bride in two dresses she designed herself) and are expecting a baby this fall.
THE RING
Neil Lane had plenty of inspiration when designing potential rings for this Bachelorette — she “had cut-outs from magazines of rings she’d dreamed about,” Lane says, which helped the winner pick this 3.5-carat, cushion-cut sparkler valued at $60,000.
THE REVEAL
Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum had so much luck with her Neil Lane engagement ring, they tapped the jeweler to design their wedding bands and her bridal set as well. And the luck is still holding — four years after their 2012 nuptials, the couple is expecting their second child!
THE RING
The jeweler designed six rings with this Bachelorette in mind, but says the one the groom-to-be landed on (this 3.5-carat emerald cut diamond) was his favorite. “She exudes grace and style,” Lane said of the bride.
THE REVEAL
Jef Holm slipped the sparkler onto Emily Maynard’s finger in Curacao, but the two split within a few months. At the time, Maynard was heartbroken, but she’s since remarried and welcomed a new baby.
THE RING
This $60,000, 2.05-carat pear-shaped diamond (accented by six baguette diamonds) was a bold choice for an equally bold brunette.
THE REVEAL
Jillian Harris was “devastated” to find that Ed Swiderski was cheating on her after proposing in 2009. But with a baby on the way and a job hosting HGTV’s Love It or List It, Too, she’s left that relationship (and the ring, which she reportedly had to return) in her rearview mirror.
THE RING
This 3.03-carat Asscher-cut stone, estimated at $50,000 was perfect for the “girly and sophisticated” bride-to-be — and Lane’s first pick was also the top choice of the eventual winner.
THE REVEAL
Though Ali Fedotowksy was “so happy” to receive a ring from Roberto Martinez, they split after a tempestuous 18 months. Not to worry, though — she got another Neil Lane ring last year when her fiancé Kevin Manno proposed.