See All the Stylish Celebs at Tuesday's Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show in L.A. The A-list turned out in Hollywood Tuesday night for the Gucci Love Parade fashion show, featuring sexy styles and a few surprise celebs on the catwalk inside the TCL Chinese Theatre

Vanessa & Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant in the front row Gucci Love Parade show, Front Row, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Nov 2021
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Macaulay Culkin
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Macaulay Culkin walks the runway at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade down Hollywood Boulevard on November 02, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show, in Los Angeles Gucci "Love Parade" Fashion Show, Los Angeles, United States - 02 Nov 2021
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lizzo
Lizzo in the front row Gucci Love Parade show, Front Row, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Nov 2021
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek & Serena Williams
Salma Hayek and Serena Williams in the front row Gucci Love Parade show, Front Row, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Nov 2021
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Gucci Love Parade show, Front Row, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Nov 2021
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tyler, the Creator
Tyler, the Creator in the front row Gucci Love Parade show, Front Row, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Nov 2021
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

St. Vincent
St. Vincent walks the runway at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade down Hollywood Boulevard on November 02, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Miley & Tish Cyrus
Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus in the front row Gucci Love Parade show, Front Row, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Nov 2021
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne in the front row Gucci Love Parade show, Front Row, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Nov 2021
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross in the front row Gucci Love Parade show, Front Row, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Nov 2021
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jared Leto
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Jared Leto walks the runway during Gucci Love Parade on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Gucci)
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Dakota Johnson & Billie Eilish
Dakota Johnson, left, and Billie Eilish attend the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show, in Los Angeles Gucci "Love Parade" Fashion Show, Los Angeles, United States - 02 Nov 2021
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton was seen arriving at the Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show in LA.
Credit: PeBu / BACKGRID

Jodie Turner-Smith
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Jodie Turner-Smith walks the runway during Gucci Love Parade on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images fo Gucci)
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal in the front row Gucci Love Parade show, Front Row, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Nov 2021
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Phoebe Bridgers
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Phoebe Bridgers walks the runway during Gucci Love Parade on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Gucci)
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jennifer Tilly
Jennifer Tilly in the front row Gucci Love Parade show, Front Row, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Nov 2021
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Miranda July
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Miranda July walks the runway at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade down Hollywood Boulevard on November 02, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Kodi Smit-McPhee
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Kodi Smit-McPhee walks the runway during Gucci Love Parade on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Gucci)
Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jeremy Pope
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Jeremy Pope walks the runway at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade down Hollywood Boulevard on November 02, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Jared Leto
Jared Leto in the front row Gucci Love Parade show, Front Row, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Nov 2021
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Derek Blasberg, Julia Carey & James Corden
Derek Blasberg, Julia Carey and James Corden Gucci Love Parade show, Front Row, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Nov 2021
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

