Gucci Is Selling $870 Sneakers That Purposely Look Filthy

Hate breaking in a new pair of shoes? Gucci did the dirty work for you with its new “Screener” sneaker.

The designer brand is selling $870 men’s and women’s shoes that have been “treated for an all-over distressed effect,” that gives them the look of worn-in sneakers.

The new kicks are called the “Screener” and come in three different color options for men — green and orange, red and green, and blue and orange — and two for women, green and orange and strawberry print, the latter of which checks in even higher at $980.

According to the website’s description, the shoe design was inspired by “vintage sportswear” and “classic trainers from the ’70s.”

“The Screener sneakers — named for the defensive sports move — feature the Web stripe on the side and vintage Gucci logo, treated for an allover distressed effect,” the website reads.

And even though the shoes already look worn and dirty, Gucci provides very specific cleaning instructions in case actual dirt ever got on the high-priced pair.

“Clean when the shoe is dry, using only neutral or same-color products to avoid staining,” the instructions read. “Should the material become wet, dry it with a soft, dry cloth.”