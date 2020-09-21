Gucci Debuts $1,200 Jeans Designed with Grass Stains Around the Knees

The wide-leg denim pant is made from organic cotton "specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect," according to Gucci's website

Gucci is taking the distressed denim trend to a new level.

The Italian fashion house debuted $1,200 pair of jeans designed to look as though they have grass stains around the knee area in its grunge-inspired fall/winter 2020 collection. The light blue wide-leg denim pant is made from organic cotton "specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect," according to Gucci's website. The low-waist eco washed jean also features a vintage logo label above the back pocket.

"Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary," the website reads. "All organic cotton leftovers from the cutting process for this product are then upcycled into new materials under the “Gucci Up” program. Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House’s individual spirit."

The label also launched a pair of overalls with the same stained-like effect as part of its men's fall/winter 2020 collection. The oversized light-wash style retails for $1,400 and features adjustable straps, large pockets and side button closures.

Social media user reacted to the news on Monday morning, with many slamming Gucci for the super-distressed and pricey designs.

"Wrong on all levels," one person tweeted. A second added, "What fools they make of people."

Last year, the designer brand made headlines when it dropped warn-in $870 men’s and women’s sneakers that were "treated for an all-over distressed effect." According to the website’s description, the shoe design was inspired by “vintage sportswear” and “classic trainers from the ’70s.”

Dubbed the “Screener", the kicks launched in three different color options for men — green and orange, red and green, and blue and orange — and two for women, green and orange and strawberry print, the latter of which checked in even higher at $980.

“The Screener sneakers — named for the defensive sports move — feature the Web stripe on the side and vintage Gucci logo, treated for an allover distressed effect,” the website reads.

And even though the shoes already look worn and dirty, Gucci provides very specific cleaning instructions in case actual dirt ever got on the high-priced pair.