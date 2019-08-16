Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Designer Belts for This Best-Selling, $15 Option

Move over, Gucci

By Tess Garcia
August 16, 2019 12:36 PM
Gucci belt fever has been sweeping the celebrity style scene for years now. Everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Kourtney Kardashian has been seen sporting the iconic double-G logo buckle, and naturally, we commonfolk want in. But with prices starting at $350, the trend is pretty cost-prohibitive. Leave it to savvy Amazon shoppers to find the perfect solution: An under-$16 belt that’s actually a super tasteful dupe of Gucci’s

A far cry from counterfeit, the Earnda Women’s Faux Leather Belt offers up a look that’s just similar enough to sought-after designer options. Its light gold double-O buckle looks classy without being a straight-up imitation, while seven color and texture options — from black faux snakeskin to a caramel faux suede — make the belt the perfect accent piece for just about any outfit. When all is said and done, it’s no wonder it’s the number-one seller in Amazon’s Women’s Belts category

Buy It! Earnda Women’s Faux Leather Belt, $14.50–$15.99; amazon.com

Amazon reviewers are not bashful about the fact that they deliberately bought the belt as a designer dupe. “It’s great quality for the price, and there’s no need to splurge on a designer belt if you can’t afford it,” reads one review, aptly titled “What’s Gucci?”. Others provide reasons beyond money for shopping the Earnda belt in lieu of a designer one, like maintaining a vegan lifestyle: “I’m vegan, so the Gucci belt that everyone has is a big no for me,” another reviewer wrote. “LOVE this belt. It has the same vibe, it’s waaaay less expensive, and it’s adorable.”

You can shop the Earnda Women’s Faux Leather Belt on Amazon for prices from $14.50 to $15.99 (you’ll have to choose your size to see the exact price). Wear it with your favorite pair of jeans for the full, celeb-approved effect. 

