Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Designer Belts for This Best-Selling, $15 Option

Image zoom

Gucci belt fever has been sweeping the celebrity style scene for years now. Everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Kourtney Kardashian has been seen sporting the iconic double-G logo buckle, and naturally, we commonfolk want in. But with prices starting at $350, the trend is pretty cost-prohibitive. Leave it to savvy Amazon shoppers to find the perfect solution: An under-$16 belt that’s actually a super tasteful dupe of Gucci’s.

A far cry from counterfeit, the Earnda Women’s Faux Leather Belt offers up a look that’s just similar enough to sought-after designer options. Its light gold double-O buckle looks classy without being a straight-up imitation, while seven color and texture options — from black faux snakeskin to a caramel faux suede — make the belt the perfect accent piece for just about any outfit. When all is said and done, it’s no wonder it’s the number-one seller in Amazon’s Women’s Belts category.

Image zoom

Buy It! Earnda Women’s Faux Leather Belt, $14.50–$15.99; amazon.com

Amazon reviewers are not bashful about the fact that they deliberately bought the belt as a designer dupe. “It’s great quality for the price, and there’s no need to splurge on a designer belt if you can’t afford it,” reads one review, aptly titled “What’s Gucci?”. Others provide reasons beyond money for shopping the Earnda belt in lieu of a designer one, like maintaining a vegan lifestyle: “I’m vegan, so the Gucci belt that everyone has is a big no for me,” another reviewer wrote. “LOVE this belt. It has the same vibe, it’s waaaay less expensive, and it’s adorable.”

RELATED: 5 Cheap Dupes of Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski’s Super-Cute Ruched Dresses

You can shop the Earnda Women’s Faux Leather Belt on Amazon for prices from $14.50 to $15.99 (you’ll have to choose your size to see the exact price). Wear it with your favorite pair of jeans for the full, celeb-approved effect.