This Celeb-Loved Gucci Belt Is One of the Year's Best Sellers

It’s hard to say why a pair of interlocking Gs floating navel-height on a leather strap has the effect that it does. In a game of free association, you say Gucci belt, we say “model off duty,” “best of the early 2000s,” “understated perfection,” “timeless,” and “who is she?”

Why do we love it so much?

The celebrity fan list is long

Maybe it’s the design itself, or maybe it’s the unbelievable cast of icons who’ve been seen sporting the hip candy. Are you ready for it? Take a deep breath:

Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kendall Jenner, Miranda Kerr, Olivia Munn, Alessandra Ambrosio, Dakota Johnson, Kourtney Kardashian, Debra Messing, Vanessa Hudgens, Tara Reid, Cindy Crawford, Mary J. Blige, Janice Dickinson, Patricia Manfield, Taraji P. Henson, Ashley Tisdale, Lauren Pope.

And that’s not even including all of the stylish men who’ve pioneered the piece (we see you, T.I.!)

They’re a staple in fashion history

More so than even the Louis Vuitton LV belt or the Chanel belt, this leather accessory has a place in Gucci’s—and all of fashion’s—history. The house has been making belts since its founding in 1921, back when it was basically just a luxury brand for bougie, equestrian types. At that point, the quintessential Gucci belt of the time was inspired by horsebits, a style they’re still producing.

Then, Harlem superstar Dapper Dan enters the game to totally turn over the brand’s “dusty” appeal. Though he started out making showstopping yet copyright-infringing creations using Gucci’s iconic monogrammed leather (and was sued into obscurity because of it), he’s now in partnership with the brand, evolving the legendary accessory with this belt bag.

Gucci belt sales are higher than ever

We all went a little gaga for the Gucci belt in 2018, and we’re showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, it is the highest demanded item on the most recent Lyst Index—a data-based ranking of the fashion items we’re shopping for in a given time—followed closely by the FILA Disruptor 2s.

In 2017, the Gucci belt was at position #3, putting it behind the ubiquitous Balenciaga sock sneaker at #2, and Gucci blooms slides, at #1. This year, the Gucci belt can’t be beat, rising to the top position while the other two items slid off of the top 10 entirely.

And the brand is feeling that love, too. Its parent company, Kering, reported that Gucci’s profits surged by over 60 percent in the first half of 2018 alone.

Where can I get a Gucci belt cheap?

There’s not much use holding out for a discounted Gucci belt, as sales on these highly demanded items almost never happen. On the high end of the spectrum, the Gucci belt snake design costs $650—the equivalent of 32.5 actual pet snakes, or 26 Kenneth Cole belts, which you can easily find for as low as $25 at any given time.

Next up, the best-known interlocking G style on a leather strap commands $450, and the signature green and red striped version also sells for that amount. This skinny waist belt with a miniaturized monogram buckle is a bit cheaper, at $350, and (if you can somehow squeeze your way in) the Gucci belt kids edition is both adorable and even easier on the wallet, coming in at $250.

Gucci Belt GG

If all else fails, and you are looking to save some cash, you can get a Gucci belt used on resale sites like Vestiaire Collective, which, at time of writing, had 506 versions, both new and vintage, for sale.