The Surprising Hair Trend That's Taking Over Hollywood Right Now

If you dread heading to the salon to get your dark roots touched-up, you might want to take a beauty cue from the stars: the latest laid-back Hollywood hair trend has A-listers embracing their natural grown-out color.

The unexpected mane move started to gain attention when Charlize Theron proudly flaunted her dark brunette roots at the 2020 SAG Awards and even added a $15,500 Tiffany & Co. diamond bracelet as a fun accessory down the center of her part. “I didn’t have time to do my roots. So my lovely friend [and hairstylist] Adir [Abergel] said, ‘Why don’t we throw a Tiffany necklace or bracelet in there?,'” Theron told PEOPLE on the red carpet.

Blake Lively, Margot Robbie and Hailey Baldwin have also experimented with showing their natural brunette hue slightly grown-in. “It’s so much easier to style, very low maintenance and requires less trips to the salon. People are trying to streamline their beauty routines with effortless hair color,” says IGK Soho salon master colorist Stephanie Brown, who works with Kate McKinnon.

“Women are busier now. Women are moms. I think it’s a trend that crept in slowly and became acceptable, and now it’s a look,” adds Lively’s longtime colorist Rona O’Connor, who says the actress has gone as long as six months without coloring her hair while rocking a “bronde” hue.

“A ‘bronde’ has multiple colored worked in, which makes it look softer,” O’Connor explains. “With Blake, I usually do three colors in her hair, which allows that grow out in a very friendly way.”

On the other end of the spectrum, Dua Lipa’s intentional, more prominent root “gives a more edgy, lived-in vibe,” says Chris Appleton, who created the singer’s 1999-inspired up-do at the Grammys. He adds, “Roots actually balance someone’s natural features with their new color.”

If you want the shade to look as natural as possible, Brown recommends getting a “root shadow” during a color session. “That will make it easier to grow out,” she says.

And regardless of whether you typically get highlights or a full double process color, slightly grown-out roots will still look chic, says N.Y.C. colorist at Cutler Salon Adrianna Norton.

“I have a lot of clients who prefer their double process a little grown in to give it a more edgy vibe,” Norton tells PEOPLE. “We’re also seeing a lot of balayage and highlights with a shadowed root that can really extends your appointments out from four to five months instead of two to three months.

She adds: “The concept of low maintenance is here to stay. It gives a modern look and a totally different style.”

Norton says you’ll know you’re ready to book your next appointment with your colorist once the roots extend past the 1-inch mark, but in the meantime, a violet-tinted shampoo and conditioner is key to one any brassiness that blondes inevitably get over time.

“Put a purple shampoo all over your hair (even the darker roots) every second or third wash once you notice your color starting to fade,” says O’Connor. “I also like leaving the Goldwell Color Revive light cool blonde conditioner in for a few minutes to coast your color.”