Grimes Shows Off Her New White Ink Back Tattoo Design: ‘Beautiful Alien Scars'

The "Delete Forever" singer debuted her unique new back tattoo on Instagram Sunday

Grimes is showing off some intricate new ink.

On Sunday, the singer, 33, shared a snapshot to Instagram, featuring a look at her new white ink tattoo design that covers nearly her entire back. The design incorporates a web of tangled lines and was done by artist Tweakt with "sum help from the alien computer brain of" Nusi Quero.

"Don't have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it'll be red for a few wks , but gna be beautiful alien scars," Grimes wrote of her new ink in the caption of her post.

"Hope everyone's having a good day 😴," she added.

Grimes earned compliments in the comments section of her post from some of her famous followers, including fellow singers Princess Nokia and Ashnikko, TikTok star Bella Poarch and makeup artist Paige Piskin.

Grimes (born Claire Boucher) is no stranger to unusual art. In fact, the star told the New York Times last year that her 11-month-old son, X AE A-Xii — whom she shares with boyfriend Elon Musk — is picking up on her love for artwork and is "into radical art."

"I've watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby," the "Genesis" singer said in October.

"He's into radical art," Grimes continued. "Like, he just actually is, and I don't think it's problematic to engage with them on that level."

Grimes and her son

Grimes (L) and Elon Musk

Grimes welcomed her son with Musk, 49, on May 4, 2020.

In July, the tech entrepreneur said that Grimes has taken the lead on parenting baby X so far.