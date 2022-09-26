Grimes Says She's 'Very Seriously Considering' a White Ink Face Tattoo: 'It Feels Like It's Time'

Grimes is planning her next piece of ink.

In an Instagram post shared last week, the musician, 34, asked her followers for their thoughts on her getting a face tattoo.

"I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week," she wrote alongside a selfie of herself. "Any thoughts?"

"It feels like it's time," the "Shinigami Eyes" artist — whose real name is Claire Boucher — added.

Grimes/Instagram

Though Grimes did not reveal when she snapped her latest selfie, the post came about shortly after she shared a photo of her bandaged face on Instagram Sept. 17.

Grimes. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Sparking rumors that she got elf ear surgery, after she expressed interest in getting pointed elf ears surgically implanted onto her head last month, Grimes shared a photograph of herself on Twitter with medical wrap around her face.

In her caption, the star told fans she wrapped up the finishing touches on a new album while in a "plastic surgery clinic."

"I did smthn crazy!" the "Oblivion" performer added alongside the selfie, without providing any further details.

Back in April 2021, Grimes showed off some intricate artwork she got — a white ink tattoo design that covers nearly her entire back.

The design incorporates a web of tangled lines and was done by artist Tweakt with "sum help from the alien computer brain of" Nusi Quero, Grimes said.

"Don't have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it'll be red for a few wks, but gna be beautiful alien scars," Grimes continued of her new ink in the caption of her post.

"Hope everyone's having a good day 😴," she added.