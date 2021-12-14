The former couple split in September after three years together

Grimes Says Ex Elon Musk 'Cut His Own Hair' for Time Person of the Year Cover: 'Icon'

Not long after the magazine named Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as well as the wealthiest man in the world, its 2021 Person of the Year, Grimes tweeted a detail about the entrepreneur's look in the cover photo.

The close-up portrait of Musk, 50, features his slicked-back 'do and shaved sides, which Grimes, 33, says he trimmed himself.

"And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon 🗡🗡🗡," tweeted the musician, who shares 18-month-old son X Æ A-Xii with the entrepreneur. (Musk has yet to confirm whether or not he chopped his hair himself.)

Earlier this month, Grimes appeared to reference Musk through subtle song lyrics about him in her new single, "Player of Games."

In the electric heartbreak anthem, the musician sings about being in love with a "player of games," and makes space-related references. Meanwhile, the Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder is known to be an avid gamer.

"I'm in love with the greatest gamer/ But he'll always love the game / More than he loves me," she sings. "Sail away / To the cold expanse of space / Even love / Couldn't keep you in your place."

Musk and Grimes split in September after three years together. At the time, the SpaceX founder told the New York Post's Page Six they were "semi-separated."

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," he said. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA."

He added, "She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."