Grimes Reveals the Hidden Meanings Behind Her and Elon Musk's 2018 Met Gala Looks

The Canadian singer is reflecting on her first red carpet appearance with the billionaire Tesla CEO

Grimes is revealing details about her and billionaire Elon Musk's ensembles at the 2018 Met Gala.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 33-year-old Canadian singer weighed in on her first red carpet appearance with the 50-year-old billionaire Tesla CEO, with whom she just welcomed her second child with, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I feel like the the coolest thing about this that no one actually knows is the crown I have on. We got the Vantablack people — you're not allowed to use Vantablack, it's like the blackest black that you can get — and we convinced the Vantablack people to send us a sample of it and then we melted it down and made this crown out of Vantablack," she said in the Vanity Fair clip.

Despite all the effort, the crown was barely visible at the Met Gala. Vantablack is the brand name for a material that creates super-black that reflect virtually no light. It's considered "the blackest black in existence," and BMW was the first car brand to feature it as a paint color in 2019.

"Because it's the blackest black, you can't actually see the crown," she added.

Musk had the opposite affect with his ensemble. The text on the back of his tuxedo jacket read, "novus ordo seclorum," meaning "new world order" and was difficult to spot since the topper was so white.

"His shirt says something cool, but you can't actually see it because it is so white that it like disappears," Grimes added.

She also said she regrets wearing a glass corset to the event revealing it "really, really" hurt.

"I thought a glass corset would be a good idea. It's definitely not a good idea. It really, really hurts if you have a corset made out of hard glass," she shared.

As for her viral necklace, Grimes debunked rumors that it was inspired by the Tesla logo.

"Everyone got mad and said I was wearing a Tesla necklace, but I wasn't actually wearing a Tesla necklace. It was just a sharp point. But I would wear a Tesla necklace because I believe in sustainable energy," she said.

grimes Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

During a recent cover story for Vanity Fair's April 2022 issue, Grimes revealed that she and Musk welcomed a second child together via surrogate, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, who they nicknamed Y. They previously welcomed a son named X Æ A-Xii in May 2020.

In addition to welcoming another child, Grimes also revealed that she and Musk briefly reconciled following their breakup in September 2021, calling their relationship "very fluid."