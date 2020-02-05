We’re used to seeing Grimes in avant-garde stage makeup that ties into her signature grunge aesthetic, but the 31-year-old singer switched things up in a Vogue makeup tutorial published on Tuesday.

The mommy-to-be showed off her natural beauty at the beginning of the YouTube video, rocking a fresh face and wearing her orange hair down in loose pigtail braids. The “My Name is Dark” singer looked cozy in a floral pajama shirt as she got candid about all things beauty.

Grimes — who announced her pregnancy on Instagram last month — started things off by cleansing and spritzing with a facial spray.

“After I hydrate, mist, I usually use this Korean essence. [It’s] really been helping me deal with my pregnancy skin problems,” she says of the trendy product, which helps serums, treatments and moisturizers penetrate the skin on a deeper level. “I don’t know if everyone has this, but when I got knocked up, my skin just turned super red and [became] just constantly covered in stuff.”

“Doing makeup is just way harder when you’re pregnant for some reason,” the star says, adding that rosacea (a common condition that usually causes redness and small bumps to develop) is a skin concern for her right now. “When I’m not pregnant, I don’t need to wear as much makeup because I’m not all red.”

Just weeks after sparking pregnancy speculation with a baby bump photo, Grimes — who is expected to release her next studio album, Miss Anthropocene, next month — confirmed she is pregnant in a candid post shared on Instagram on Jan. 9

The star opened up about her pregnancy struggles on social media last week, asking followers how they “cope with working and having a baby.”

“I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal,” she captioned a colorful selfie.

“Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz,” she continued. “I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into.”

However, the Canadian artist elaborated that things have “been good too, but it makes working a lot harder.”

“Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard,” she explained. “I’m also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha.”

Though Grimes has not said anything about her baby’s father, fans believe Elon Musk (who she has been romantically linked to since 2019) confirmed he is the dad when he cryptically commented under baby bump photos posted on Twitter, writing, “x is y.”

“Toss a coin to ur Witcher,” Grimes said in a reply to the 48-year-old Tesla founder, quoting the song from Netflix’s The Witcher series.

Grimes added that she “prob need to get back on” social media.

“Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like,” she wrote, asking fans for their advice. “I didn’t even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh.”