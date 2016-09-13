Dr. Callie Torres has officially left the Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital building.

Sara Ramirez, who played the lovable orthopedic surgeon for more than 10 seasons, is celebrating her departure from the show with a brand new buzz cut.

The 41-year-old actress debuted a freshly shaved hairstyle — complete with buzzed sides and a little length at the top — on Instagram Monday evening along with the caption: “#AlreadyTimeForATrim #FastGrowingHair #HappyMonday.”

The edgy new do comes months after announcing her departure from the hit ABC show, where she played Dr. Torres since 2006. Before the cut, Ramirez wore her raven-hued strands in a shoulder-skimming long bob.

“I’m deeply grateful to have spent the last 10 years with my family at Grey’s Anatomy & ABC but for now I’m taking some welcome time off,” Ramirez said in a statement. “Shonda’s been so incredible to work for, and we will definitely continue our conversations. I send my love to Ellen [Pompeo], the rest of the cast & crew, and I look forward to always being a part of the Shondaland Family!”