This Meghan Markle-Loved Designer Has a Collection at Nordstrom That’s Actually Affordable

If there’s one thing we love more than a good deal, it’s when we discover we can score something from a Meghan Markle-loved brand on a commoner’s budget (truly the best kind of deal in our eyes). And lucky for us, there is a way we can emulate the Duchess’ style for way less, thanks to this affordable collection by a designer that Meghan’s worn a lot recently: Jason Wu.

Last year alone, she notably wore a Jason Wu dress four times, which is a lot considering she has hundreds — if not thousands — of high-end brands at her disposal. Most recently Meghan wore this gorgeous emerald fitted midi dress by the designer during her royal tour with Prince Harry. And just a few months before that, she wore this sapphire blue Jason Wu Stretch Cady Dress (which is somehow still available at Nordstrom!).

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

It’s safe to say Jason Wu has become a go-to brand in Meghan’s wardrobe, which is why we just about fell over when we saw the price tags of the 36-year-old designer’s contemporary collection, GREY Jason Wu, at one of our favorite retailers, Nordstrom. (And no, not because it’s way out of our budgets.)

Believe it or not, the line is actually affordable in comparison to the multiple thousands of dollars Meghan’s dresses (ahem, entire wardrobe) costs. Pieces in the collection, which first launched in 2016, include everything from cozy merino wool sweaters to classic sequin slip dresses and prices range anywhere from $250 to $695 (with the exception of one $1,195 lambskin leather jacket) — a steal when it comes to purchasing designer items.

But what’s more is right now, you can score a small selection of GREY Jason Wu pieces on sale at Nordstrom! (*Immediately reaches for wallet.*) Plus, you can shop more of the insanely inexpensive pieces from his collection at Shopbop, Net-a-Porter, Zappos, and Orchard Mile. Keep scrolling to see the royal-approved styles we’ll be snagging so we can try our best to look just like Meghan (for way less!).

