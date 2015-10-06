Greta Gerwig Is a Redhead, Hailee Steinfeld Has Bangs and More Star Hair Changes You Can't Miss

It’s been a big week for celeb mane makeovers, so rather than keep you hanging, we’ve rounded them all up in one place to make your afternoon better.

Red(head) alert! Mistress America star Greta Gerwig showed off a freshly ginger mane, which she wore in a voluminous updo, at the New York Film Festival on Monday evening.

While we’re thinking the mane makeover is probably for an upcoming role — or maybe Gerwig decided to amp up her color for fall? — it’s possible that she’s just playing up her newfound love for getting attention on the red carpet. “I want to go a little bit more Sofia Vergara, if she were an awkward German girl,” she has joked to PEOPLE. “Every time I see her I’m like, ‘That’s the way to do it! Don’t hide, just go for it!'”

Actress and new-to-the-scene pop star Hailee Steinfeld got bangs! She debuted her edgy new do onstage during her performance at G-A-Y in London on Friday.

Since the chop, Steinfeld has experimented with her fresh fringe, wearing it piecey for the U.K. concert and then slicking it down and swept to the side at the Jingle Ball kickoff event in N.Y.C on Monday. And since she spent most of 2013 with thick, full bangs, we have a feeling this look might stick around, seeing as she already knows a lot about what to do with them.

And lastly, fresh off the heels of wrapping season six of Pretty Little Liars, Ashley Benson traded in her light blonde Hanna Marin locks for a much darker, “bronder” hue.

And since the star is no longer obligated to keep her longer length, we’re curious to see if her bob will make a comeback this fall? Is this something A can answer for us?

