This Oversized Cardigan Is So Soft and Comfortable, Amazon Shoppers Say It’s Like Wearing a Blanket

Classic cardigans have become the “it” sweater of the season thanks to fashion-forward stars like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen sporting the cute and comfortable knitwear. If you’re still in the market for a stylish and affordable option, we may have found just what you’re looking for.

The Grecerelle Open Front Knit Cardigan has a loose-fitting, slouchy silhouette and is made from a knit material that is so soft and warm, customers say it feels like you’re wearing a blanket. It also has two front pockets that are spacious enough to hold essentials like your phone, keys, and more.

Available in 25 different colors and prints, the versatile piece will easily mix and match with just about everything in your closet. Seriously, customers say the cardigan looks just as good dressed down with leggings and sneakers as it does when worn with a little black dress and boots.

Buy It! Grecerelle Open Front Knit Cardigan, $22.99–$35.99; amazon.com

With details like that, it’s no wonder that the under-$36 sweater has a near-perfect rating, with one shopper calling it “the absolute best buy around for winter!”

“First off, I’ve received SO many compliments on this sweater,” wrote another. “It’s a very flattering style for any size or shape. This sweater looks like it would be a lot more expensive than it actually is, I’m actually considering buying a few more in different colors. Overall a great addition to my closet.”

The cozy oversized cardigan ranges in size from small to XXL. Most customers say it fits true to size, but if you prefer a more fitted look, you may want to size down. And thanks to the budget-friendly price, you can stock up on multiple options to last through the entire winter without feeling guilty.

