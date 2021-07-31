Graphic Tees Are Everywhere This Summer, and Amazon Shoppers Love These Under-$35 Options the Most
While you may think of graphic tees as a trend of the past, they're back in full force this summer. Celebrities like Addison Rae, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski have been spotted out and about wearing T-shirts with cheeky sayings and pop culture references. And thanks to an entire graphic tees storefront on Amazon, you too can channel your inner 2002 fashion queen.
From band T-shirts to vintage-inspired graphics to sweatshirts with relatable sayings, Amazon's graphic tees shop has something for everyone. To make your browsing experience a little easier, we rounded up 10 popular graphic tees and sweatshirts with glowing reviews — and they're all available for under $35.
- Be Kind Sign Language T-Shirt, $17.96
- I Like Coffee And Maybe 3 People V-Neck T-Shirt, $18.99
- Vintage Botanical Floral T-Shirt, $18.99
- MTV Retro Shape Design Logo Graphic T-Shirt, $19.99
- Rolling Stones Official Script Tongue T-Shirt, $22.99
- Barbie Logo T-Shirt, $22.99
- Star Wars Princess Leia The Future is Female T-Shirt, $22.99
- Britney Spears 'Britney' T-Shirt, $24.99
- I Am Literally Freezing Cold Sweatshirt, $30.99
- Disney Mickey Mouse Classic Small Pose Sweatshirt, $34.99
In its heyday, MTV blessed us with the golden age of reality TV, including shows like MTV Cribs, My Super Sweet 16, and Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. These shows may no longer be around, but you can still reminisce with a graphic tee. Available in five colors, this retro MTV T-shirt features the brand's logo surrounded by colorful shapes and comes in sizes small through 3XL.
"This is a great shirt," one reviewer wrote. "The graphics are so '80s! I like how the print is sort of faded or 'distressed' to look like it was worn a lot back in the day, and you just found it again in your closet."
As the #FreeBritney movement continues to dominate the news, celebrities have taken to social media to speak out in support of Britney Spears. Irina Shayk even wore a Britney Spears graphic tee while out in New York City last month. Whether you want to support the cause or display your love for Spears' music, you can get this Britney Spears 'Britney' T-Shirt for $25 on Amazon. It features a black and white graphic of the singer with her name printed below in pink and is "great quality," according to a reviewer.
Switching gears to sweatshirts, this best-selling crew neck says "Literally Freezing" on the front. It's available in two shades of heathered gray, and it's made from a mix of cotton and polyester. This graphic sweatshirt would make a great gag gift for the person in your life who is always cold, or you could buy it for yourself if you can relate.
"This is seriously one of the softest sweatshirts I've ever bought," a shopper said. "It's my new favorite sweatshirt, I wear it all the time. I love it so much, I bought it for a friend who is literally always cold."
For something a little more subtle, this crew neck sweatshirt with a Mickey Mouse decal on the upper left is the way to go. It comes in five colors and sizes small through 2XL. Whether you're planning to visit a Disney park this summer or simply want a new cozy pullover, this sweatshirt will do the trick.
"Bought this before my Disney trip with some friends," a reviewer shared. "It was perfect. Rolled up nicely in my backpack and kept me warm in the morning and evening. Looks great, too!"
This summer is all about eye-catching graphic tees and sweatshirts, and with the help of Amazon's T-shirt section, you can shop the trend for less.
