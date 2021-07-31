Graphic Tees Are Everywhere This Summer, and Amazon Shoppers Love These Under-$35 Options the Most

As the #FreeBritney movement continues to dominate the news, celebrities have taken to social media to speak out in support of Britney Spears. Irina Shayk even wore a Britney Spears graphic tee while out in New York City last month. Whether you want to support the cause or display your love for Spears' music, you can get this Britney Spears 'Britney' T-Shirt for $25 on Amazon. It features a black and white graphic of the singer with her name printed below in pink and is "great quality," according to a reviewer.