People Say This Comfortable Swim Skirt Was 'Love at First Fit' — and It's Only $24
No matter whether you live in bathing suits all summer or dread the thought of picking out new suits each season, consider one tip when shopping: Select a swimsuit that is multitasking. Depending on where you live, your swimwear might only make an appearance for one season and the occasional vacation, so try to find something you'll get use out of beyond the beach. For example, instead of a swimsuit bottom, take a look at a swim skirt that doubles as an everyday skirt.
Grapent's Swim Skirt does just that, so it's great for going from the pool to the parking lot of your local shopping center for errands. Available in 33 solid colors and prints, the high-waisted stretchy skirt has a tulip hem and small ruching details on the sides that are both classic and contouring. Best of all, the full-coverage style doesn't ride up, according to shoppers.
Since it is swimwear, after all, the skirt has a discreet interior panty for coverage. Both the interior and exterior of the skirt dry quickly, so you can comfortably move off the beach and into your next activity for the day.
"Great swim skirt!" one shopper, 31, writes. "I purchased a small size and felt like it was a great fit! It doesn't cut into me at all, and it's very comfortable! I feel like it's very flattering and doesn't expose too much."
Another reviewer writes that the skirt was "love at first fit." Purchasing the swim skirt last-minute before a trip, they added, "This bottom was perfect!"
"This is my favorite swim skirt!" another shopper says. "I purchased just a couple of months back for our beach trip, and despite having several other black swim skirts, I wore this one four times during our seven-day trip and tossed the others to the side. It's super comfy, slimming, and covers just the right areas that I am self-conscious about. It's not made of extremely heavy fabric & certainly doesn't make me feel as if I'm wearing legit clothing on the beach or in the pool."
Still not convinced? Take a look at the Grapent High Waist Swim Skirt and the many colors and prints it's available in on Amazon.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- People Say This Comfortable Swim Skirt Was 'Love at First Fit' — and It's Only $24
- Katie Couric Shows Off Mother of the Bride Dress She Wore to Daughter Ellie's Wedding: 'It Has Pockets!'
- Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Walks Balenciaga Couture Show (with Kanye West in the Audience)
- Cannes Film Festival Throwback Photos