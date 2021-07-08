People Say This Comfortable Swim Skirt Was 'Love at First Fit' — and It's Only $24

No matter whether you live in bathing suits all summer or dread the thought of picking out new suits each season, consider one tip when shopping: Select a swimsuit that is multitasking. Depending on where you live, your swimwear might only make an appearance for one season and the occasional vacation, so try to find something you'll get use out of beyond the beach. For example, instead of a swimsuit bottom, take a look at a swim skirt that doubles as an everyday skirt.