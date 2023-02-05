Shania Twain Pulls Another Hair Change, Going from Blonde to Fiery Red on Grammys 2023 Red Carpet

Shania Twain made a dazzling appearance on the 2023 Grammys red carpet — with a brand new hair look!

The country music singer and five-time Grammy winner, who is also a presenter at this year's awards ceremony, wore a black and white Harris Reed suit with dramatic top hat — and fiery red hair. Styled by Chris Horan, Twain wore a suit with flared pants and giant black sequin polka dots all over. Her oversize top hat even had matching dots.

It was Twain's hair, though, that stole the show in her look. The singer rocked extra long bright red hair, changing up the platinum blonde look she most recently had. She told Bobby Bones on E!'s red carpet before the show that because her outfit was black and white, she needed a "splash of color" in her hair, adding that her blonde hair was her "first platinum look."

Amy Sussman/Getty

This red carpet appearance is the latest of many from the entertainment industry staple, who just released her latest album, Queen of Me, on Friday.

She made waves when she hit the red carpet for the People's Choice Awards in December, as she paid homage to one of her iconic music video looks.

The star wore an elevated take on her 1998 leopard-print outfit from her "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video. However, instead of exposed skin, this rendition was mesh-all-over, had a leopard print scarf-train combo, an oh-so-trendy hood and a black skirt instead of the leopard pants.

For the look, the country singer continued to experiment with her hair — sporting a light pink hairdo on the purple carpet. The same color hair she ended up wearing for an early January appearance on TODAY to talk about Queen of Me.

Fashion aside, Twain recently opened up about her performance at Coachella with pop sensation Harry Styles.

The singer reflected on the iconic moment during a conversation with TODAY.com, praising it as "one of the highlights of my career."

Michael Buckner/Getty

She said, "He's one of these kids that's part of the generation that 25, 30 years ago were 4, 5, 6 years old in the audience. Now it's this full-circle moment where they are old enough now to speak for themselves and they can come and see me without the parents and express their admiration for my music and to thank me for the inspiration."

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.