Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Shine Bright for 2023 Grammys in Coordinating Metallic Looks

The Mainstream Sellout artist wore an all-silver suit while his actress fiancée sported a custom 14K white gold and diamond manicure

Michelle Lee
Published on February 5, 2023
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox know how to bring the bling.

The fiancés stepped out at the 2023 Grammys red carpet doing what they do best: donning coordinating couple looks.

This time, the two went for matching metallics starting with the rapper's silver suit, which he told E! was inspired by a Phoenix rising out of the ashes. Kelly, 36, paired the standout set with a gray mesh top under a gemstone harness, plus silver boots.

Fox (who, ahead of the Grammys, revealed on Instagram that she'd recently suffered a broken wrist and a concussion) matched her love's level in a white gown designed with a mermaid silhouette and a mesh corset adorned with baroque-motif rhinestone embellishments.

According to E! red carpet commentator Zanna Roberts Rassi, the two went for "a Romeo and Juliet vibe ... they made her look around his."

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Transformers actress, 32, keep her style extra glittery with a custom 14K carat white gold and diamond nail set by Marrow Fine Jewelry and Nails of LA.

According to a release, Brittney Boyce, nail artist and founder of Nails of LA, first created the stiletto-shaped custom set using Apres GelX Extensions, which were then scanned and cast in gold by Marrow Fine designer Jillian Sassone. Fox's nails were then topped off with 15 diamonds laid on the cross design on each of her nails.

Boyce and Sassone previously worked on Kelly's blinged-out mani for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, for which the singer rocked a crystal-adorned set boasting more than 10 carats of diamonds worth $30,000. The crystals were later used to design a Marrow Fine ring collection.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Kevin Mazur/Getty

This year, Kelly (né Colson Baker) was up for best rock album for, Mainstream Sellout, but ahead of the ceremony, the win went to Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9.

On the carpet, Kelly opened up about the loss. "Ultimately I'm really happy to be in the company of such great musicians. I didn't take the category home," he said, noting that the car ride to the event was "cathartic."

He also shared that he wanted to focus less on "valuing myself based on career accomplishments ... I need to appreciate what I already have, and once that self love happens for me, things like the awards will come. When the art is yours you already won."

Expressing pride in his legacy as the "young man with the pink guitar," Kelly added that his work is about being a "barrier breaker, an outlier" which comes with "a lot of lessons that must be learned and a very long journey."

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"Selling out" may be Kelly's MO in music, but standing out (in the best way possible) is his forte in fashion. In recent years, the musician alongside his fiancée have become show-stoppers on the red carpet.

From the 2022 American Music Awards, where he wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit covered in inches-long spikes made of gunmetal, to date nights with Fox wearing coordinating '90s ensembles, the musician definitely knows how to make a statement.

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Machine Gun Kelly. Frazer Harrison/Getty

In January, Kelly decided to stand behind his fashion choices by clapping back at his critics on social media. After tweeting, "you can't comment about my style if you have none," he then took to Instagram with a reminder for internet trolls: "keep your insecurities to yourself."

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

