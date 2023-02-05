Mary J. Blige Serves Up Sexy Style in Skin-Baring, Cutout Gown at 2023 Grammys

Mary J. Blige brought her signature style swagger to the 2023 Grammys red carpet! T

he iconic artist, who turned 52 on Jan. 11, was magnificent in metallic as she arrived to music's biggest night.

PEOPLE cover star shimmered in a crystal-covered, curve-hugging, hip-baring gown by The Blonds with gold belt and cutouts at her waist. She teamed the look with shoulder-grazing Sister Love hoops, ring from Shine Like Me and matching metallic boots.

The full-length fitted metallic dress with strategically placed cutouts on her hips showed off the singer's famous ink. She topped off the look with a high blonde ponytail with long wavy tresses falling down her back and silver pointed-toe boots.

Mary J. Blige. Getty

The nominee kept her makeup subtle-yet-sexy with a smokey black eye and pink glossy lip.

Blige, who is scheduled to perform during the show, is up for six Grammys including album of the year, record of the year, best R&B performance, best traditional R&B performance, best R&B song, and best R&B album, for a total of 37 lifetime nominations.

Her Grammy nominations topped off an incredible 2022 during which she released her 14th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous, on Feb. 11 — two days before she delivered a show-stopping performance of 2001 hits "Family Affair" and "No More Drama" at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and special guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Blige was also honored with the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. After accepting the award, the singer commented, "Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by."

She accepted the award in a sparkly one-shoulder geometric dress complete with strategic cutouts. Blige topped off the look by sweeping her blonde hair into a top knot with blunt bangs.

Mary J. Blige. Rich Polk/getty

Three weeks before the Grammys, the queen of R&B turned 52 in style at a star-studded party at Cipriani Wall Street, surrounded by famous friends like Usher, Queen Latifah and Fat Joe.

Blige turned up to her soirée ready to have fun and turn heads. The Capricorn arrived shining in silver wearing a plunging sequin mini dress, teamed with layers of diamonds to match and a gray and white fur coat that swept the floor as she walked.

The singer finished her birthday glam with strappy silver heels, platinum blonde hair in a high bun, oversize hoop earrings and a smoky makeup moment to tie it all together.

Mary J. Blige. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Clearly, the energy Blige put into looking flawless she also put into having a good time. The star posted a series of photos to Instagram showcasing her birthday look and reflecting on her night with friends adding the caption:

"WOW!!! What a night!!! It's nothing like partying with people you really LOVE and who LOVES you back!!! That energy was crazy and unmatched!!! Thank you to everyone for all the birthday LOVE!!! I'm so overjoyed and still recovering from Saturday!!! #CapricornSeason."

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.