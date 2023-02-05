Madonna Tops Off Androgynous Outfit with a Riding Crop While Presenting at the 2023 Grammys

The Queen of Pop made it to the Grammys!

All eyes were on Madonna, 64, as she celebrated "all of the little rebels" at 2023 Grammy Awards while introducing Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance of their Grammy-winning single, "Unholy."

"Here's what I've learned after four decades in music: If they call you shocking, scandalous problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely onto something," said the iconic singer, who continues to push boundaries 40 years into her own career.

Madonna's androgynous look included a black blazer with a white button-up shirt and black tie, plus a floor-length black skirt and fishnet gloves and stockings. She accessorized with lace gloves and a riding crop. Beautywise, she wore her hair pulled back into two pigtail braids pinned up, with two small braids down the front of her face and added to the effect by dyeing her eyebrows platinum blonde.

"I am here to give thanks to all the rebels out here forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it. You guys need to know – all you trouble makers out there – you need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed," Madonna continued. "You are seen. You are heard and most of all, you are appreciated."

Smith and Petras' single "Unholy" won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance — Petras' first. The artist made a heartfelt acceptance speech, thanking allies like Madonna as well as the transgender artists who came before her, opening the door for her to win this award as a trans woman.

Madonna's 26-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon also attended the Grammys, but opted to walk the red carpet solo. Leon went for old Hollywood elegance for the night wearing a completely crystal-embellished scarlet red gown with a crucifix pendant necklace and red handbag.

Madonna's Grammys appearance comes just weeks after she surprised fans by announcing The Celebration Tour, a commemoration of the 40-year span of her career.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," said Madonna in a press release about the tour, which is poised to showcase a career-spanning setlist and pay tribute to the city where she was first launched to stardom: New York.

Fans flocked to Ticketmaster to snag tickets as soon as they could, and due to the high demand, Madonna added second shows to Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas, as well as a third show in New York during her 35-city tour.

Kicking off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, The Celebration Tour will make stops in 35 North American cities, wrapping Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. Then, Madonna wil head overseas for European shows in London, Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin and more from Oct. 14 through Dec. 1.

Shortly after Madonna's tour announcement, Variety reported, citing multiple sources, that the biopic co-written, produced and directed by the legendary pop star is not moving forward in development at Universal Pictures. According to the outlet, Madonna is still intending to make a movie about her life in the future but wants to focus on her newly announced The Celebration Tour for now.

Back in September 2020 when the biopic was first confirmed, Madonna said in a statement, "I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me."

"It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision," she added at the time.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.