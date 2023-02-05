Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Serves Jessica Rabbit Realness on 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

Lourdes Leon sure knows how to make an entrance.

Madonna's daughter hit the 2023 Grammys red carpet in a red-hot dress by AREA that had the star serving major Jessica Rabbit realness. Her red ponte jersey crystal-embellished gown — featuring crystal pyramid cups — is from the fashion house's FW22 collection.

She completed her look with a matching red bag, chunky jewelry — including a cross necklace — and bright red nails. She wore her dark hair long and sleek with a modern part down the middle.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The rising fashion icon, who dropped her Lady Gaga-inspired debut single in August last year, is attending the Grammys while her superstar mother is presenting at music's biggest night. The presenting gig comes after the icon announced her Celebration world tour that will revisit some of her biggest hits and eras from across her four-decade career.

Leon's red carpet appearance comes just after the star was held outside of Marc Jacob's New York Fashion Week show for being fashionably late.

In an off-the-shoulder denim-on-denim outfit consisting of a high-slit maxi skirt, knee-high white heeled boots and a Heaven by Marc Jacobs bag, Leon was seen walking around the entrance of the show when security guards told her the doors were closed.

Lourdes Leon. Raymond Hall/GC Images

In a now-viral TikTok video, Leon and a friend are standing in the cold New York air when they start to laugh after the crowd starts chanting, "Let her in! Let her in!" One bystander even yells, "You don't know who that is?"

Leon and Marc Jacobs have had a long-standing relationship. In 2021, Leon starred in the brand's spring campaign and modeled their coveted tote bag, daisy jewelry, statement sneakers, rainbow tube socks and a high-camp flower bra top.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.