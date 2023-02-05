Lizzo Has a 'Spring Awakening' in Bloom-Covered Cape on Grammys Red Carpet with Boyfriend Myke Wright

Lizzo is on fire — and in love — on the 2023 Grammys red carpet.

The "Juice" singer stepped out for music's biggest night with boyfriend Myke Wright wearing a show-shopping, voluminous Dolce & Gabbana look. Her fiery orange gown was beautiful on its own, but the singer topped the dress with a flower-covered hooded cape in a matching tone.

She wore chunky rings on her fingers and even matched her eye makeup to her gown, opting for a soft orange hue on her lids. She wore her hair in soft curls and tucked a flower behind her ear, evoking the softness of spring — she even captioned her Instagram of her look with "Spring awakening."

Wright kept things classic in a black and white tux to walk the carpet with Lizzo for their second big outing this weekend. The two made their red carpet debut just yesterday at a pre-Grammy party honoring Clive Davis. Lizzo posted a few pictures on Instagram of their glam night out, captioning the post, "Hard launch."

Lizzo, 34, is nominated for five awards at this year's show. She's nominated for record of the year for "About Damn Time," album of the year for Special, song of the year for "About Damn Time," best pop vocal album for Special and best pop solo performance for "About Damn Time."

Lizzo's album Special was released last July and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart last year. This album is the home of Lizzo's "About Damn Time," which has gone twice platinum in the U.S. and went totally viral on TikTok.

The singer, who is no stranger to the Grammys and already has three trophies to her name, will also take the stage at this year's show to perform, no doubt wowing the crowd with her vocal prowess (and hopefully her talent with the flute).

Aside from shutting down a stage with her music, Lizzo also knows how to shut down a red carpet with her sartorial choices. Though she didn't attend last year's show, she did show up in 2021 wearing two candy-colored dresses. Both of her Balmain looks appeared to be sister dresses, with their ruched detailing and ruffled hems. The green dress she stepped onto the carpet wearing was short and flirty, while the pink dress she switched into had a longer hem.

The year before, she went for Old Hollywood glamour in an all-white look.

The singer wore a strapless white Versace gown with sweetheart-style neckline, featuring sparkly silver beading throughout. She teamed the look with an elegant white feathery stole and white crystal-adorned strappy heels, plus $2 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry including a double strand diamond necklace, custom diamond earrings and diamond rings.

For recent award shows, Lizzo has been all about the drama — and voluminous silhouettes. For the Emmy Awards in September, she wore a monochromatic red Giambattista Valli look that was both dreamy and dramatic. The dress, with a high-low hem and super long train, also included ruffling around her neck and huge bell sleeves.

She also wore nude heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewels to round out the look. Her go-to hairstylist Shelbeniece Swain slicked her hair back off her face and into a bun on top of her head. Her makeup was done by Alexx Mayo and her nails by Eri Ishizu.

At December's People's Choice Awards, Lizzo wore a colorfully embroidered Alexander McQueen gown that made everyone stop and stare. The gown, printed in bold colors, gave you something to look at at every turn, and the Grammy winner paired it with colorful shoes and bold jewelry by Pamela Love and Alexis Bittar. Styled by Brett Alan Nelson, Lizzo also wore her hair in natural curls, styled up in a faux hawk.

She shared a few stunning shots of her whole look on Instagram, writing in her caption, "Fit for a McQueen👑" In the closeup shot, you can see the details of her makeup — extra rosy cheeks and a smoked-out winged liner.

And if that wasn't enough to convince everyone that she's a style star, she also made a statement on the MTV VMAs red carpet last summer in a dress that looked like it could be a trash bag — but she made it chic.

The superstar rocked a voluminous, black Jean Paul Gaultier Couture spring/summer 2022 gown, accessorized with matching black lipstick, jewelry by Jennifer Fisher (including a gold lip ring and layers of gold hoop earrings) and a slicked-back hairstyle.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.