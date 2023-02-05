Heidi Klum Wears Plunging Gold Gown for Glam Grammys Date Night with Husband Tom Kaulitz

The supermodel topped off her head-turning look with shaggy bangs and wavy hair

By Zizi Strater,
Hedy Phillips,
and
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on February 5, 2023 10:14 PM
Grammys red carpet couples
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Heidi Klum is always a queen on the red carpet.

The TV host and model strutted the red carpet in a floor-length gold gown by The Blonds with a deep V lined with gold braided rope. The dress, which featured a paisley-like print and long, dangling chainmail, perfectly matched her golden locks. Klum's makeup stayed true to her signature nude lip and smokey eye.

Klum also brought along her husband, Tom Kaulitz, as her date for the show. He let his wife's look do all the talking for the two of them, opting for an all-black tux with his shirt halfway unbuttoned.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty

This red carpet appearance comes after the star wore an extravagantly maximalist look to the Golden Globes, turning heads in an eco-friendly dress with a mix of sparkles, feathers and cutouts.

The Germanier mini dress had a built-in choker, white and purple feathers running diagonally across her chest and down the hems, plus sequins everywhere the feathers weren't.

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

Klum wore another head-turning piece to the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, donning an on-theme, aquatic-inspired dress for the blue carpet. The star wore a tulle Lever Couture dress whose sheer material created the illusion that she was wearing water.

She paired the ethereal look with a wet slicked-back hair look and completely clear heels. Yet again, she brought Kaulitz along as her date and favorite accessory.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum. Francis Specker/CBS via Getty

However, no statement piece can compare to the worm costume Klum donned last Halloween. The queen of Halloween, as some have called her, wore a hyper-realistic head-to-toe worm costume that left her armless and forced her to wobble and hop across the blue carpet of her Halloween party.

Klum's entire body was covered, with the exception of her eyes and mouth, only allowing her feet to peek out the bottom. When she took off the jaw-dropping look, she had a sexy, sheer, barely there sequin dress. However, she kept her face covered in her worm makeup despite wearing her fashionable party gown.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

